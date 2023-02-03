23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car i n the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The 23-year-old was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for murder with a gang enhancement and with a $4 million bail.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident, is encouraged to contact Det. Robbins at the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1361.

