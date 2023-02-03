ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFYI

City will offer Indianapolis businesses grants for security camera program

Indianapolis officials will offer incentives for businesses to share their security camera footage with police to help solve crimes. The b-link program was created in 2019 by the Indy Public Safety Foundation and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. It allows IMPD to access personal and business security cameras, with the hope that access will improve public safety.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

New Indiana Black Expo CEO focused on community empowerment

Indiana Black Expo’s new president and CEO Alice Watson took over the 52-year-old organization at the start of the year with plans to expand programs under the organization’s four pillars: economic equity, youth and family empowerment, community empowerment, and health equity. The pillars are part of IBE’s five-year plan, which started in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Shabazz latest addition to Indianapolis mayoral race

Another candidate for Indianapolis mayor has entered the race. Abdul-Hakim Shabazz is a local journalist, lawyer, political commentator, radio host and teacher. Shabazz made the announcement on WIBC Thursday morning and said Indianapolis “needs direction”. Shabazz joins a crowded field in the mayoral contest. He will face Republicans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

WFYI

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.

 https://www.wfyi.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy