City will offer Indianapolis businesses grants for security camera program
Indianapolis officials will offer incentives for businesses to share their security camera footage with police to help solve crimes. The b-link program was created in 2019 by the Indy Public Safety Foundation and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. It allows IMPD to access personal and business security cameras, with the hope that access will improve public safety.
New Indiana Black Expo CEO focused on community empowerment
Indiana Black Expo’s new president and CEO Alice Watson took over the 52-year-old organization at the start of the year with plans to expand programs under the organization’s four pillars: economic equity, youth and family empowerment, community empowerment, and health equity. The pillars are part of IBE’s five-year plan, which started in 2022.
City-County Council meeting addresses City Market, racial equity and library board
The Indianapolis City-County Council held its monthly meeting Monday night. The agenda included final adoption for a series of proposals that move development forward on City Market projects. Independent councilor Ethan Evans voted for the proposals, but urged future expansion of affordable housing options that are required through TIF agreements.
Shabazz latest addition to Indianapolis mayoral race
Another candidate for Indianapolis mayor has entered the race. Abdul-Hakim Shabazz is a local journalist, lawyer, political commentator, radio host and teacher. Shabazz made the announcement on WIBC Thursday morning and said Indianapolis “needs direction”. Shabazz joins a crowded field in the mayoral contest. He will face Republicans...
Howdy Ice Cream offers employment opportunities for people with disabilities
With a heart to serve people with disabilities, Carmela Toler and her business partner, Cindy Carter, opened an ice cream franchise that focuses on hiring those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Located on North New Jersey Street, the pastel blue and pink sign that reads “Howdy Homemade Ice Cream” on...
