Casa Grande, AZ

Comments / 1

Jennifer Klapthor
4d ago

Fake news 📰 you know what you did to loose your job and so do you Jack, how many more children, teachers have to suffer until someone realizes it’s not about race,or gender, it’s about keeping the kids safe and making CGUHSD safe. No more Battle, Jack and next Brian Mabb -

Reply
3
 

East Valley Tribune

Builders super-size to fight drive-thru regs

The City of Mesa’s proposed rule changes on new drive-thru eateries have not changed since November, but industry opposition has evolved and has been gaining steam since then. At the latest public meeting last week, speakers opposing the new drive-thru rules included a representative for the International Council of...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Some Arizona state lawmakers propose splitting up Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona legislators are considering splitting up Maricopa County. There are two measures being presented that would chop up Maricopa County into smaller governments, backers say. One GOP critic, Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, said he believes it will do the exact opposite and that the measures are instead motivated by political revenge. “This is about a punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should,” he said. Allen, a lifelong Republican, served 11 years in the state Legislature. He says any plans to divide the county would go against the GOP’s belief in less government.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

$30M deal launches huge QC industrial center

Thompson Thrift Commercial, a national real estate company, has paid Queen Creek-based Barney Farms about $30-million for 67 acres of land at the southwest corner of Germann and Meridian roads for the first phase of a mammoth light industrial center. The 67 acres will be home to 400,000 square feet...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
12 News

Body found floating in water at Mesa golf course, police say

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa officials retrieved a body found floating in water early Tuesday morning at Dobson Ranch Golf Course, the city's police department said. Officers originally arrived at the scene prepared for a rescue mission, the department said. Responding fire officials then determined it would instead be a body recovery operation.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash

TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
TEMPE, AZ
PLANetizen

The Water Crisis Comes Home to Roost in Arizona

Expanding on the saga of the Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated Arizona community that recently found itself cut off from water supplies from nearby Scottsdale as part of that city’s efforts to conserve water, Sarah Tory describes the situation in High Country News, speaking with Susanna Eden, assistant director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

After Legal Challenge, Local Library Allow Christian Book Story Hour

An Arizona library that censored a local resident from hosting a Christian book reading is backing down after a religious liberty law firm’s demand letter. “We appreciate the county’s quick response to our letter and are working with the library staff on scheduling a time when our client can host story time,” Andy Gould, senior counsel with the First Liberty Institute, told The Daily Signal.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is experiencing a surge in eviction proceedings, according to court records released Friday morning. In January, 7,031 eviction filings were recorded. According to court spokesperson Scott Davis, that number is the largest since September 2008, the time of the last housing crash. However, U.S. Census data shows a 31% increase in the county’s housing units. Approximately 500,000 households were added between 2010 and 2020. This number is also about 13% higher than in January 2019. “I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal but surpassing normal,” Davis said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Chandler woman has license suspended due to mistaken identity

Hannah Bringas has been living a bureaucratic nightmare since she opened her mailbox in early January. Inside was a letter from the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division suspending her driver's license. “I thought it was a scam at first,” she said. But it wasn’t. The letter...
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Chandler braces for challenges in local economy

The days of Chandler being a large manufacturing magnet are pretty much over. And the office space business is dead, killed by COVID with no clear picture if it’s ever coming back. Those were two of the takeaways from a city council work session on the state of economic...
CHANDLER, AZ
