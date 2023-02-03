Read full article on original website
Jennifer Klapthor
4d ago
Fake news 📰 you know what you did to loose your job and so do you Jack, how many more children, teachers have to suffer until someone realizes it’s not about race,or gender, it’s about keeping the kids safe and making CGUHSD safe. No more Battle, Jack and next Brian Mabb -
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Are Crimes Against African Americans Worth Law Enforcements Time: Teenagers Are Losing Their Lives!British NewsCoolidge, AZ
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FArizona State
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
KGUN 9
Breaking barriers: The first Black students to integrate Chandler High School
CHANDLER, AZ — When it comes to dismantling segregation in our schools, there are several key moments many of us think of: The Little Rock Nine, Ruby Bridges, and Brown vs. Board of Education. But years before any of that, there was a group of students here in the...
AZFamily
Tolleson Elementary School District votes not to renew longtime teacher’s contract
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tolleson Elementary School District unanimously approved moving forward with plans not to renew a longtime teacher’s contract for next year. And at Wednesday night’s district board meeting, parents spoke about the decision. Myna Medina, a Porfirio H. Gonzales Elementary School teacher, says...
East Valley Tribune
Builders super-size to fight drive-thru regs
The City of Mesa’s proposed rule changes on new drive-thru eateries have not changed since November, but industry opposition has evolved and has been gaining steam since then. At the latest public meeting last week, speakers opposing the new drive-thru rules included a representative for the International Council of...
AZFamily
Some Arizona state lawmakers propose splitting up Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona legislators are considering splitting up Maricopa County. There are two measures being presented that would chop up Maricopa County into smaller governments, backers say. One GOP critic, Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, said he believes it will do the exact opposite and that the measures are instead motivated by political revenge. “This is about a punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should,” he said. Allen, a lifelong Republican, served 11 years in the state Legislature. He says any plans to divide the county would go against the GOP’s belief in less government.
East Valley Tribune
$30M deal launches huge QC industrial center
Thompson Thrift Commercial, a national real estate company, has paid Queen Creek-based Barney Farms about $30-million for 67 acres of land at the southwest corner of Germann and Meridian roads for the first phase of a mammoth light industrial center. The 67 acres will be home to 400,000 square feet...
Peoria Residents to Welcome a New Mr. Fries Man in 2023
The California-born franchise lets you load up delicious fries with nearly any protein you want.
Phoenix police investigating homicide at Steele Indian School Park
PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a shooting near Steele Indian School Park late Sunday night, police said. Officers were called to the area just after 11 p.m. for reports of an injured person. Once on scene, officers reportedly found 29-year-old Karissa Danyelle Hamilton suffering from a gunshot wound.
Body found floating in water at Mesa golf course, police say
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa officials retrieved a body found floating in water early Tuesday morning at Dobson Ranch Golf Course, the city's police department said. Officers originally arrived at the scene prepared for a rescue mission, the department said. Responding fire officials then determined it would instead be a body recovery operation.
Report of gun on campus leads to lockdown at Red Mountain High School in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A student from Red Mountain High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to campus, authorities said. Mesa police said around 2:50 p.m. officers received a call from school employees saying that there was a report of a student on campus with a gun in his backpack.
AZ National Guard team honored with send-off ceremony before deployment
PHOENIX — It was an emotional farewell for the family and friends of an Arizona National Guard team who are preparing to deploy overseas. Sunday loved ones came together for a touching ceremony ahead of their departure. In honor of Arizona National Guard service members, as they prepare to...
Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash
TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
PLANetizen
The Water Crisis Comes Home to Roost in Arizona
Expanding on the saga of the Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated Arizona community that recently found itself cut off from water supplies from nearby Scottsdale as part of that city’s efforts to conserve water, Sarah Tory describes the situation in High Country News, speaking with Susanna Eden, assistant director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center.
Two Arizonans were personally invited to the State of the Union Address
PHOENIX — The State of the Union Address is happening Tuesday night, and two Arizonans have been personally invited by the White House to join First Lady Jill Biden for the speech. These guests will join Dr. Biden and the Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, in the viewing box. "Each...
arizonasuntimes.com
After Legal Challenge, Local Library Allow Christian Book Story Hour
An Arizona library that censored a local resident from hosting a Christian book reading is backing down after a religious liberty law firm’s demand letter. “We appreciate the county’s quick response to our letter and are working with the library staff on scheduling a time when our client can host story time,” Andy Gould, senior counsel with the First Liberty Institute, told The Daily Signal.
AZFamily
Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is experiencing a surge in eviction proceedings, according to court records released Friday morning. In January, 7,031 eviction filings were recorded. According to court spokesperson Scott Davis, that number is the largest since September 2008, the time of the last housing crash. However, U.S. Census data shows a 31% increase in the county’s housing units. Approximately 500,000 households were added between 2010 and 2020. This number is also about 13% higher than in January 2019. “I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal but surpassing normal,” Davis said.
ABC 15 News
Chandler woman has license suspended due to mistaken identity
Hannah Bringas has been living a bureaucratic nightmare since she opened her mailbox in early January. Inside was a letter from the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division suspending her driver's license. “I thought it was a scam at first,” she said. But it wasn’t. The letter...
Phoenix police honor the memory of their first officer killed in the line of duty
PHOENIX — These days, the crossroad of 8th and Jefferson streets is a mundane intersection near Chase Field. But almost a century ago it was the site of a shooting that claimed the life of a Phoenix police officer: The first in the department's history. On Feb. 5, 1925,...
Records: Suspected scammer allegedly had over 40 gift cards in purse when caught in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman has been recently booked into jail on suspicion of carrying out a scam at several stores that allegedly netted her hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards and merchandise. Alexandrea Gallegos, 39, was arrested on Feb. 4 in Phoenix after investigators say they connected her...
East Valley Tribune
Chandler braces for challenges in local economy
The days of Chandler being a large manufacturing magnet are pretty much over. And the office space business is dead, killed by COVID with no clear picture if it’s ever coming back. Those were two of the takeaways from a city council work session on the state of economic...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 1