Tri-City Herald
Here’s What National Media Said About Indiana Defeating No. 1 Purdue
Indiana took down the nation's No. 1 team on Saturday, handing Purdue its second loss of the season. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and a clutch bucket from Jalen Hood-Schifino sealed the win in a 16-point effort from the freshman point guard. All eyes were on...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: QB Jake Haener, Fresno State
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham led the National Team to victory in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. As the head coach of the National Team, Graham had a first look at a group of seniors ready to bring their talents to the NFL. While the Silver...
Tri-City Herald
New York looks to keep win streak going, hosts Seattle
Seattle Kraken (29-15-5, first in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (26-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -110, Kraken -110; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Seattle...
Tri-City Herald
Lane Johnson’s Fast Starts, Not False Starts
It is a third-and-8 near midfield. There are three seconds left on the play clock. The optical illusion is about to be on display. Jalen Hurts throws his hands in front of his body, uttering the final syllables of the Eagles’ presnap cadence, demanding the football. Everyone on offense is still, as if frozen in time beneath the pumice of Mount Vesuvius. Everyone, that is, except for Lane Johnson.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Scout: Hendon Hooker Can Become “Quality NFL Starter”
One week ago, it seemed unlikely quarterback Hendon Hooker would have raised his draft stock at the Reese's Senior Bowl. It seemed he was trying to hold steady and not worsen it, but he seems to be on the rise despite not taking a snap. Hooker was visible all week,...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons’ new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen says ‘we’re going to attack’
Some mystery surrounds new Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. After all, he worked behind the scenes in New Orleans since 2017. As a co-defensive coordinator last year, he never called plays. All that was truly known to outsiders was that he trained one of the NFL’s most ferocious defensive lines.
Tri-City Herald
Is Christian Gonzalez Lions’ Cornerback of Future?
The Detroit Lions have an interesting dynamic currently at the cornerback position. General manager Brad Holmes will soon have to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Jeff Okudah. Elsewhere, there’s little to speak of in terms of experience. Amani Oruwariye, the team's most experienced corner in 2021, is set to be a free agent.
Tri-City Herald
Need a team to support in the Super Bowl? These Chiefs, Eagles players have WA connections
Super Bowl LVII is less than a week away, pitching the Kansas City Chiefs up against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. Both franchises are looking to win their second Lombardi Trophy since 2018. After an exciting start to the season with Geno Smith under center for the Seattle Seahawks,...
Tri-City Herald
Tyler’s Take: The REAL Reason Behind Titans’ Interest in Trading Up to No. 1
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans were connected to a rumor over the weekend that indicates they may have interest in trading up to the first pick in the draft. The Chicago Bears, who own the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, have a quarterback they want to build around in Justin Fields, so it is only logical they would be motivated to find a trade partner who wants to select their quarterback of the future.
Tri-City Herald
Top 3 Offensive Needs for Titans To Address in 2023
NASHVILLE — We're rapidly approaching the NFL's free agency period, which starts on March 15. With that in mind, here are three positions that I believe the Tennessee Titans need to look at addressing in 2023. Let's break down their roster at wide receiver, on the interior or the...
Tri-City Herald
Bears 2023 Mock Draft 3.0 for BearDigest
Sometimes the best laid plans of mice, men and mock drafters go astray. The BearDigest Mock Draft 3.0, the second mock this calendar year, had a mission. The goal was to attempt the rare double-down. The Bears were to trade down twice in Round 1 and pull in a windfall of top picks while still getting top talent.
