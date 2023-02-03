ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Park, CA

Lawsuit expected against Huntington Park police in shooting of double amputee

By Rob Hayes
 4 days ago

Attorneys representing the family of Anthony Lowe, a disabled man shot and killed by Huntington Park Police officers last week, have filed the paperwork that they say will lead to a multimillion dollar lawsuit against the city.

Lowe, 36, was shot and killed Jan. 26 after officers say he stabbed one man and threatened officers with a 12-inch butcher knife. His family says there was no reason to shoot Lowe because he was missing his legs from the knees down and was initially in a wheelchair.

"Let's call it what it is, it's a straight murder," said attorney Christian Contreras, who represents Lowe's teenage son. "A disabled man, double amputee, murdered by Huntington Park Police Department officers."

Lowe's family members point to a bystander video captured moments before he was shot to prove he was not a threat.

"You could tell he was in fear for his life," said Ebonique Simon, the mother of Lowe's son. "He had no legs. It could have been handled any other way."

Simon says Lowe had recently lost both his legs in an accident in Texas and he was suffering from depression.

The Huntington Park Police Department has declined to be interviewed about the incident, instead releasing a written explanation for the shooting.

The department says Lowe had stabbed a man, critically injuring him, and that when officers confronted Lowe, he refused to surrender the butcher knife and instead threatened them with it. The statement says officers then tased Lowe twice with no effect and when the 36-year-old attempted to throw the knife at an officer, they opened fire.

Lowe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department also announced late Thursday it plans to hold a press conference Monday to present audio and video evidence of the "brutal stabbing" that Lowe was allegedly involved in prior to being shot by officers.

"Is it really a question that a double amputee, who's hobbling on his legs, away from the officers, not near a single person, is a real threat to someone?" asked Austin Love, another attorney representing Lowe's family.

Cellphone video of the moments leading up to the shooting have been posted online, and investigators say surveillance video from a local business captures the deadly encounter. It is in the possession of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is heading up the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, but Lowe's family and their attorneys say they have not been allowed to see that video.

"Why is it that the authorities have the video?" Contreras asked at Wednesday's news conference outside the Huntington Park police station. "Why is it that the authorities can review everything and why is it that they only have access to all the evidence in this case when the family, the most important people in this case, have not seen it?"

The attorneys said they filed a claim against the city of Huntington Park Wednesday morning, but they did not say what they would be seeking.

The officers involved in the shooting have been place on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the Sheriff's Department investigation.

Comments / 9

...V-Double N...
3d ago

I hope that the REAL VICTIM...that is the person this Anthony Lowe guy stabbed and almost murdered turns around and Sue's the family for every penny that the family gets from the city...

Reply
5
Comment Commando
4d ago

They Earned that Lawsuit in all it's Totality and Conclusions.The Officer (s) that pulled the Trigger should be Fired and Jailed..And any Monetary Compensation Awarded to the Victims Family it should be Mandatory by Law that a Portion Comes From The People that Pulled the Trigger. It's a Sad Day not only in America but in Law Enforcement When Supposedly Fully Trained Cops Can not Only Not De-Escalate Situations but Can't Control a Disabled Legless Person Without killing Them, A Very sad Day.These People aren't Cops They're Common Killers Masquerading as Cops.. For Pay Check.

Reply(3)
2
guests again
4d ago

Family knew the guy was mental a year ago he was arrested but the FAMILY NEVER GOT HIM HELP THEY DID NOT CARE this was a premeditated murder by cop the family knew they would get MONEY

Reply
2
 

