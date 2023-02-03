ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Comments / 3

Related
Flying Magazine

Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL

According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
WASHINGTON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

"Medicaid unwinding" and its effect in Washington and Idaho

On April 1, many people now on Medicaid in Washington and Idaho will lose their federally-subsidized care. That’s the day when Covid pandemic era rules that have allowed people to stay on the Medicaid rolls will lapse. “What happened during the pandemic was that, in order to ensure that...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Declining enrollment, funding formulas causing budget woes for several Washington school districts

BELLEVUE, Wash. — As Bellevue weighs decisions about school consolidation, several other Western Washington districts say they're also facing budget challenges. Everett School District, for example, says it is seeing just a slight decrease in funding as compared to last year and does not have any near-term plans for school consolidation, but is still facing budget challenges.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

Proposed state Senate bill would make drug possession a felony

OLYMPIA, Wash — Possession of a drug such as fentanyl would be reclassified as a felony offense under a proposed state Senate bill that had a public hearing Monday. SB 5035 would classify possession of a counterfeit substance as a Class C Felony. Under current Washington state law, it takes three drug possession arrests to get charged with a crime, and it is classified as a misdemeanor.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

In Session: Police pursuit, safety bills highlighted this week

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill sponsored by lawmakers from both parties would give police the authority to chase after a suspect whenever the officer has “reasonable suspicion” a crime has been committed. Longtime state legislator Rep. Roger Goodman, who chairs the House committee that heard two pursuit-related...
OLYMPIA, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state, but the Spokane County auditor said it’s likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington’s 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north and west Spokane County.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: WA Dept of Health defends mocking a death, then censors critic

The Washington State Department of Health (WADOH) mocked the death of a Washingtonian in a tone-deaf tweet. After criticism, the department triple-downed on the offensive message and even censored a critic. An unidentified King County resident reportedly died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy