How WA State lawmakers should address the anesthesia “staffing crisis.” | Opinion
Here’s a different take on the debate over anesthesia care in Washington state. | Guest Opinion
Racist covenants kept families of color from building generational wealth. This bill aims to offset that
OLYMPIA, Wash. — For decades in the 20th century, developers could restrict who could live in neighborhoods. Phrases barring owners “other than the white race… except servants” were commonly placed in homeowner covenants. While that practice was outlawed in 1968, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck said the...
Big companies must share efforts to stop human trafficking under bill
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Large businesses operating in Washington state would be required to disclose efforts to eradicate human trafficking within their supply chains under a proposed Senate bill. SB 5541 would require every seller and manufacturer with more than $75 million of worldwide gross receipts to publicly display efforts...
Chronicle
How a Washington Bill Could Help Caregiver Shortage Ahead of ‘Silver Tsunami’
To become certified, prospective home care workers in Washington must be tested on what they’ve learned in their 75 required hours of training. But many face challenges even before they get to the test — a would-be caregiver might have to drive several hours to a site at a scheduled time they didn’t choose.
Flying Magazine
Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL
According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
spokanepublicradio.org
"Medicaid unwinding" and its effect in Washington and Idaho
On April 1, many people now on Medicaid in Washington and Idaho will lose their federally-subsidized care. That’s the day when Covid pandemic era rules that have allowed people to stay on the Medicaid rolls will lapse. “What happened during the pandemic was that, in order to ensure that...
Chronicle
Religious Health Care Restrictions Prompt Call for Washington Merger Oversight
Suffering from a cancerous mass in his jaw, he waited months to ask his regular oncologist about accessing life-ending medication through the state's Death with Dignity Act. He knew that physician, from a Catholic-affiliated health system on the Kitsap Peninsula, was bound by rules against providing such medication. When the...
Over 1,600 Washington families targeted by fraudsters amid surge in SNAP benefit theft
The United States Department of Agriculture reports an alarming surge in SNAP benefit theft across the country. According to Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services, more than 1,600 Washington State EBT cardholders have been hit by fraudsters.
Ars Technica
US woman has walked around with untreated TB for over a year, now faces jail
A woman in Washington state is facing electronic home monitoring and possible jail time after spending the past year willfully violating multiple court orders to have her active, contagious case of tuberculosis treated and to stay in isolation while doing so. Last week, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced that...
Declining enrollment, funding formulas causing budget woes for several Washington school districts
BELLEVUE, Wash. — As Bellevue weighs decisions about school consolidation, several other Western Washington districts say they're also facing budget challenges. Everett School District, for example, says it is seeing just a slight decrease in funding as compared to last year and does not have any near-term plans for school consolidation, but is still facing budget challenges.
What is MMIWP? Indigenous women, people go missing and are killed at a higher rate
SEATTLE — For years, tribal leaders and activists have called for more attention to the fact that their members go missing at a much higher rate than the general public. That's where the acronym MMIWP originates. It stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People. Indigenous women are...
Proposed state Senate bill would make drug possession a felony
OLYMPIA, Wash — Possession of a drug such as fentanyl would be reclassified as a felony offense under a proposed state Senate bill that had a public hearing Monday. SB 5035 would classify possession of a counterfeit substance as a Class C Felony. Under current Washington state law, it takes three drug possession arrests to get charged with a crime, and it is classified as a misdemeanor.
In Session: Police pursuit, safety bills highlighted this week
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill sponsored by lawmakers from both parties would give police the authority to chase after a suspect whenever the officer has “reasonable suspicion” a crime has been committed. Longtime state legislator Rep. Roger Goodman, who chairs the House committee that heard two pursuit-related...
Tri-City Herald
An incarcerated man with legal training weighs in on Legislature’s prison reform ideas
Daniel Simms was a teenager the first time he was institutionalized in the correctional system. As an abused foster child who later became homeless, he stole to survive, landing him in what some call the “foster care-to-prison pipeline.”. In his late teens, Simms was incarcerated again until he was...
Chronicle
Washington Bill Aims to Boost AC for Vulnerable Residents in Wake of 2021's Extreme Heat Wave
Philip Knowles, a firefighter in South King County, goes on hundreds of emergency calls every year. But those during the extreme heat wave of summer 2021 are etched in his brain. The bulk were from people reporting heat-related illnesses like heat stroke, heat exhaustion or other complications from overheating as...
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state, but the Spokane County auditor said it’s likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington’s 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north and west Spokane County.
opb.org
Students make a prickly proposition that sticks: Designate an official Washington state cactus
The Washington Legislature has a lot of prickly problems on its plate. But there’s a new one that may be the prickliest of all: Should lawmakers designate an official state cactus?. A school class proposed a native cactus for the honor and they now have a sponsor in the...
Chronicle
'Eyesore': First Vote on Washington Bill to Stop Wind Turbine Lights From Blinking All Night
A Washington state bill that would require the blinking red lights on wind turbines to turn off when there is no airplane nearby has passed out of a legislative committee after a unanimous vote. Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, proposed the limit to light pollution just as Scout Clean Energy is...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: WA Dept of Health defends mocking a death, then censors critic
The Washington State Department of Health (WADOH) mocked the death of a Washingtonian in a tone-deaf tweet. After criticism, the department triple-downed on the offensive message and even censored a critic. An unidentified King County resident reportedly died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated...
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
