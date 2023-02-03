Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
US woman has walked around with untreated TB for over a year, now faces jail
A woman in Washington state is facing electronic home monitoring and possible jail time after spending the past year willfully violating multiple court orders to have her active, contagious case of tuberculosis treated and to stay in isolation while doing so. Last week, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced that...
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
KXLY
WA legislators considering bill that could limit right turns on a red light
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There's a new controversial bill under consideration right now in Olympia that could limit turning right on a red light in certain areas while you're driving. Aerius Franklin, who has a disability, says he's often in a blind spot when he crosses the street. He needs...
KING-5
Pot shops now eligible for free security assessments after uptick in violent break-ins
OLYMPIA, Wash. — In an effort to heighten security at Washington's pot shops, a new plan is being introduced by a state board after a year marked by a rise in violent break-ins. Numbers from last year prove pot shops remain a target for robberies, which is why the...
Flying Magazine
Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL
According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
spokanepublicradio.org
Assisted suicide bill advances in Olympia
A Washington House committee has advanced a bill that would make changes to the state’s Death with Dignity Act, which took effect 14 years ago. “What we found in studying this is that the end of life services have been disproportionately available to wealthier Washingtonians, white Washingtonians, those living in urban areas, and leaving out many people who would seek this care," said Rep. Nicole Macri (D-Seattle) before the House Health Care and Wellness Committee voted to send the bill to the full House of Representatives.
Local news you missed this weekend
Red light, don't turn right bill introduced to Washington Legislature. (The Center Square) – Under legislation proposed in the Washington state Senate, drivers would face new limits on when it's permissible to make a right turn at red lights. Senate Bill 5514 would prohibit drivers from making a right turn on a red light when they are within 1,000 feet of a child care center, public park or playground, recreation center, library, public transit center, hospital, or senior center.
Chronicle
'Eyesore': First Vote on Washington Bill to Stop Wind Turbine Lights From Blinking All Night
A Washington state bill that would require the blinking red lights on wind turbines to turn off when there is no airplane nearby has passed out of a legislative committee after a unanimous vote. Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, proposed the limit to light pollution just as Scout Clean Energy is...
Chemicals 'of concern' flowing into Puget Sound, affecting marine life, scientists say
SEATTLE — Are the medications and products we use in our daily lives affecting wildlife in the Puget Sound?. It's a question environmental toxicologists have been working to answer especially with endangered Southern Resident orcas in mind. King County officials identified what they are calling "chemicals of emerging concern"...
'We've literally hit bottom:' Jails across Washington are overwhelmed by mentally ill inmates, sheriff says
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Newly retired Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, who is also the past-president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said jails across the state are under extreme pressure with a record number of mentally ill inmates stuck in their facilities without treatment.
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
Tri-City Herald
The nine worst-rated Washington nursing homes, according to the government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation ages, the need for more nursing home care continues to grow. In Washington state, quality varies among such homes. The U.S. is estimated to have more than 70 million baby boomers, born from 1946 to 1964. By 2030, all of them will be at least 65 years old, U.S. census data shows.
KING-5
Debris indicates crabbing boat broke apart after sinking off Washington coast
LONG BEACH, Wash. — One man is missing after a crabbing boat sank near the entrance to Willapa Bay on Sunday night. A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Astoria in Oregon rescued two other men who were aboard the 46-foot vessel Ethel May. Willapa Bay is located...
Washington resident dies from infection linked to retail eye drops
A person from Washington state has died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated with bacteria. UW Associate Professor and practicing ophthalmologist Courtney Francis, M.D., told KIRO Newsradio the person who died lived in King County, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Additional details about the person have not been released.
KING-5
Why Washington needs more Black teachers
SPANAWAY, Wash. — How many Black teachers have you had?. Ask yourself or your children, and data shows, the answer is likely "one" or "none." Across the country, and especially here in Washington, there’s a critical shortage of diverse teachers. In a Spanaway Middle School classroom, there’s something...
Washington could be first state to pass approach to addressing domestic violent extremism
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Newly released body camera footage showed the moments Seattle Police arrested a man for allegedly harassing and threatening Rep. Pramila Jayapal outside of her West Seattle home. Brett Forsell is charged with felony stalking. Witnesses said he drove past Jayapal’s home three times and yelled obscenities...
generalaviationnews.com
Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL
GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
KING-5
'Is his name out there?' Authorities search unsolved cases for links to Idaho murder suspect
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Authorities in at least two Pennsylvania counties where Bryan Kohberger attended college have searched their cold case files, looking for links that could connect those cases to the suspect in the Idaho college murders. “Your natural question is to start wondering, 'is this guy wanted?'" said...
seattlemedium.com
4 Million Washingtonians Now Qualify For Free Or Discounted Hospital Care
According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office (AGO), 4 million Washingtonians now qualifying for free or discounted care at hospitals across state thanks to legislation passed the state Legislature last year. Medical debt is a serious issue for many Americans, nationwide about two-thirds of individuals who file for...
Social Security benefit increases giving Idaho residents an income boost
I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting Idaho quite hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more—as much as $800 dollars more per household—each month in Idaho. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. The first checks are coming this month, according to the Social Security Administration.
