Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Renew Vows in Surprise Ceremony: “It’s You, Thingy, It Always Has Been”

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi renewed their vows in a surprise ceremony at their new home, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

In the video, shared online Thursday , de Rossi can be seen walking into what appears to be a dining area in a white-colored dress. As she approaches DeGeneres, who is clearly in shock, Brandi Carlile serenades them.

While DeGeneres takes it all in, with those closest to them standing all around, Kris Jenner comes in to officiate the vow renewal ceremony. The Kardashians star and executive producer shares sweet words about the pair, saying, “These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven, two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing, and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with.”

Jenner mentioned that the couple was initially married Aug. 16, 2008, at their then-home in Beverly Hills in front of 15 guests.

The Arrested Development star, who was also celebrating her 50th birthday, was the next to take the spotlight, expressing her love for the former The Ellen DeGeneres Show host. She said, “I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special apart from being with family and friends. It was reminding you that you’re the most important thing in the world to me in front of family and friends.

De Rossi continued, “I was thinking about my life, my accomplishments, you do when you have a big birthday, and it just all kept leading back to you. And I thought, what greater accomplishment can I ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent, by someone as incredible as you?”

As she reminisced on their wedding 14 years ago, de Rossi added that she quoted Walt Whitman at the time. “I said that it is a great thing to be loved, but it’s profound to be understood,” she said. “And back then, after knowing each other for four years, I thought we understood each other. But now, 14 years later, I can truly say we understand each other, we accept each other, and how lucky am I to be with somebody who accepts me for exactly who I am, who loves me for exactly who I am?”

While loved ones could be heard expressing their emotions about the couple, the Cursed actress finished up her sweet sentiments, noting her nickname for the comedian . “It’s you, thingy, it always has been,” she added. “You cheer me up when I’m down. You make me feel seen, you make me feel safe, cherished, loved. I love you. I will always, always love you. I am so honored to be your wife.”

DeGeneres concluded the ceremony, saying to de Rossi, “I just adore you. I love you, and I would not be on this Earth without you. You save me every day. Thank you for saving me every day, and I’m the lucky one.”