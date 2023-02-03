ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Renew Vows in Surprise Ceremony: “It’s You, Thingy, It Always Has Been”

By Carly Thomas
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLt4d_0kaqaEdH00

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi renewed their vows in a surprise ceremony at their new home, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

In the video, shared online Thursday , de Rossi can be seen walking into what appears to be a dining area in a white-colored dress. As she approaches DeGeneres, who is clearly in shock, Brandi Carlile serenades them.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

While DeGeneres takes it all in, with those closest to them standing all around, Kris Jenner comes in to officiate the vow renewal ceremony. The Kardashians star and executive producer shares sweet words about the pair, saying, “These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven, two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing, and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with.”

Jenner mentioned that the couple was initially married Aug. 16, 2008, at their then-home in Beverly Hills in front of 15 guests.

The Arrested Development star, who was also celebrating her 50th birthday, was the next to take the spotlight, expressing her love for the former The Ellen DeGeneres Show host. She said, “I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special apart from being with family and friends. It was reminding you that you’re the most important thing in the world to me in front of family and friends.

De Rossi continued, “I was thinking about my life, my accomplishments, you do when you have a big birthday, and it just all kept leading back to you. And I thought, what greater accomplishment can I ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent, by someone as incredible as you?”

As she reminisced on their wedding 14 years ago, de Rossi added that she quoted Walt Whitman at the time. “I said that it is a great thing to be loved, but it’s profound to be understood,” she said. “And back then, after knowing each other for four years, I thought we understood each other. But now, 14 years later, I can truly say we understand each other, we accept each other, and how lucky am I to be with somebody who accepts me for exactly who I am, who loves me for exactly who I am?”

While loved ones could be heard expressing their emotions about the couple, the Cursed actress finished up her sweet sentiments, noting her nickname for the comedian . “It’s you, thingy, it always has been,” she added. “You cheer me up when I’m down. You make me feel seen, you make me feel safe, cherished, loved. I love you. I will always, always love you. I am so honored to be your wife.”

DeGeneres concluded the ceremony, saying to de Rossi, “I just adore you. I love you, and I would not be on this Earth without you. You save me every day. Thank you for saving me every day, and I’m the lucky one.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 6

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Ashton Kutcher Says He Wants Danny Masterson to Be Innocent of Rape Allegations: “I Just Don’t Know”

Ashton Kutcher is speaking publicly for the first time about his former That ’70s Show and The Ranch co-star Danny Masteron, who was on trial last fall following multiple rape allegations from the early 2000s. Speaking to Esquire in an interview published Tuesday, Kutcher discusses his vasculitis diagnosis, life on the front page of the tabloids, and his marriage and family with fellow actor and That ’70s Show star Mila Kunis. More from The Hollywood ReporterReese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher Play Longtime Friends Who Swap Homes in 'Your Place or Mine' TrailerDanny Masterson Asks Judge to Dismiss Rape Case "In the...
The Hollywood Reporter

How Pamela Anderson and Son Brandon Thomas Lee Handled Rehashing Difficult Personal Moments for ‘Pamela, a Love Story’

Pamela Anderson, along with son and producer Brandon Thomas Lee, shared how they handled putting some of the most difficult parts of the actress, author and activist’s life onscreen during a special post-screening Q&A at the Paris Theater on New York on Wednesday night. In a 20-minute moderated conversation, the Pamela, a love story star sat down with her son and the documentary’s director Ryan White to talk about how the Netflix film came together, including why Anderson did it. More from The Hollywood ReporterPamela Anderson Defends Past Controversial #MeToo Comments: "I Could Even Take It a Step Further"Pamela Anderson...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”

Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
HOLAUSA

Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle

It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding. ...
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci Praises ‘Wonderful’ TV Daughter Sarah Michelle Gellar & Reveals If They’re In Touch (Exclusive)

Susan Lucci may not still be in touch with her former television daughter, Sarah Michelle Gellar. But the gorgeous daytime TV queen had nothing but kind things to say about the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress during an interview that took place on Wednesday, February 1 at the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection Concert. “Not really,” Susan, 76, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when asked if she’s still in touch with Sarah. “No, but I’m so happy for her and she looks great. And that’s wonderful.”
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen's Reported ‘Newfound’ Approach to Life Reminds Us Exactly Why Her Marriage to Tom Brady Likely Didn't Work Out

After going through a breakup, no matter how hard it is, many of us come out of it with a new outlook on life. For supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who announced her divorce from Tom Brady in October of 2022, she’s now reaping the benefits of the new chapter in her life. “She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook,” a source told People of the Brazilian beauty’s new era. The source also shared what she’s been up to recently, which includes keeping herself in shape and spending time in her home in Costa Rica....
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Shines in “As It Was” Grammys Performance

The 2023 Grammys stage transformed into Harry’s House on Sunday night when six-time nominee Harry Styles performed at the awards show for the second time. Styles donned a fringed pantsuit with platinum sequins and matching silver shoes. Surrounded by a group of dancers on a rotating red stage, Styles trotted from one side of the stage to the other, with the lively energy he’s become known for during his Love on Tour. More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Trevor Noah Jokes Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" Inspired Him to Quit 'The Daily Show'Grammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)Grammys: Bad Bunny Opens Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
People

Chrissy Teigen Had a 2023 Grammys Dress Fitting But Skipped to Be with Esti: 'What Am I Trying to Prove'

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13 Chrissy Teigen is putting motherhood first. The cookbook author, 37, shared a sweet photo of herself with 3-week-old daughter Esti Maxine to Instagram Sunday, giving a nod to the Grammys while Esti snoozed against her chest. "happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol," Teigen captioned her post. EGOT-winner John Legend, 44, is up for three Grammys this year: song of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Keanu Reeves Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Keanu Reeves has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker. The petition was filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday by Reeves’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart against a 38-year-old man. The defendant has allegedly stalked, harassed and trespassed on the actor’s property, making repeated uninvited appearances at Reeves’ home, according to documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood ReporterCatalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Keanu Reeves, Billie Eilish and Tom Holland Among Stars Confirmed for Venture Into Cures FundraiserKeanu Reeves Fights a New Enemy in 'John Wick:...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy