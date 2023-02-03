ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Welcome First Child Together

By Ryan Gajewski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31V1Kb_0kaqaDkY00

Television personalities Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa have welcomed their first child together, a representative for the couple confirms to The Hollywood Reporter .

Heather Rae El Moussa, 35, gave birth to a baby boy Tuesday, and both the mom and child are happy and healthy, according to the rep. The baby’s name has not yet been shared.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The two stars, whose HGTV home-renovation series The Flipping El Moussas premieres next month, took to Instagram to announce the arrival. Tarek El Moussa, 41, shared a photo of the pair holding their little one, and his wife reposted it to her own account.

“Our baby boy is here,” his caption read. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy.”

Among those sending support in the comment section was the official Instagram account for HGTV, which posted, “Welcome to the HGTV family little one!”

The pair tied the knot in October 2021, and their wedding was covered in the Discovery+ special Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do . In July, they announced the pregnancy , with Heather Rae El Moussa publicly discussing her IVF journey to conceive.

Tarek El Moussa, who currently hosts HGTV’s Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa , rose to fame co-hosting the channel’s Flip or Flop with then-wife Christina Hall. The former couple, who share two children, divorced in 2018.

Heather Rae El Moussa is known as a castmember on Netflix’s unscripted real estate series Selling Sunset . Her acting credits include roles in the films The Internship (2013), Love in the Time of Monsters (2014) and Malibu Horror Story (2021).

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Keanu Reeves Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Keanu Reeves has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker. The petition was filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday by Reeves’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart against a 38-year-old man. The defendant has allegedly stalked, harassed and trespassed on the actor’s property, making repeated uninvited appearances at Reeves’ home, according to documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood ReporterCatalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Keanu Reeves, Billie Eilish and Tom Holland Among Stars Confirmed for Venture Into Cures FundraiserKeanu Reeves Fights a New Enemy in 'John Wick:...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Austin Butler Says All His Singing for ‘Elvis’ “Destroyed My Voice”

Austin Butler’s voice is still a topic of conversation months after Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis was released. While on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, the Oscar-nominated actor explained that due to all the singing in the film, he probably “destroyed my voice a bit.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTrevor Noah, Jared Leto, Machine Gun Kelly and More Attend Spotify's Best New Artist Party Ahead of 2023 GrammysAustin Butler Shares Memory With Lisa Marie Presley After Making 'Elvis': "We Got So Close So Fast"'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Inks First-Look Deal with Warner Bros. “My vocal cords, it’s a lot raspier now,” he added....
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”

Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa is comparing pregnancies with mom Teresa Young ahead of welcoming her baby boy Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to meet her baby boy. The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, is spending time with family in the lead-up to welcoming her first baby. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, El Moussa stands in pajamas next to mom Teresa Young as she reflected on becoming a mom herself. In a second photo included in the post, Teresa can be seen at 9 months pregnant, awaiting Heather's...
Grazia USA

Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'

Heather Rae El Moussa says her stepkids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, have been "amazing" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the special bond she shares with stepdaughter Taylor. The pregnant Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a sweet post on Instagram Tuesday about the 12-year-old, expressing her appreciation for the "close relationship" she has with the pre-teen. "Got so lucky with this one 🤍...
RadarOnline

Single & Ready To Mingle: Susan Lucci Jumping Back Into Dating Scene Nearly One Year After Husband's Death

Long-lasting soap queen Susan Lucci has stayed away from the dating scene since her beloved hubby Helmut Huber's March 2022 death — but now spies snitch the 76-year-old daytime diva is finally ready to say yes to love again as the one-year anniversary of flying solo approaches, RadarOnline.com has learned. "We have been trying to set her up with nice guys for a few months now," one pal spilled. "Finally, Susan said yes. Understandably, she is cautious about being in the public eye. It's not like she wants to be set up with Pete Davidson but at least she's dating again!"While...
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
RadarOnline

Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
msn.com

HIV-positive 'Who's The Boss' actor rips Candace Cameron Bure over 'horrifying' 2015 interview, more news ICYMI

Slide 1 of 8: "Who's The Boss" star Danny Pintauro recently relived the "horrifying" interview he did with Candace Cameron Bure on "The View" back in 2015, which occurred not long after he announced his HIV-positive diagnosis. "I mean it was horrifying. It was one of the lowest moments of the journey I had after coming out to Oprah," he said on David Yontef's "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast in January. On "The View," Candace accused him of a lifestyle of "heightened sex" and asked if he took any "responsibility" for "being promiscuous." Looking back, he told David, "She must have tons of people in her life that are LGBTQ+, at least from her past. And how she got to this place is just a little concerning to me. It's almost like she went backward in a way. But I do not see that happening anytime soon. I don't know enough about her backstory to know but her brother [Kirk Cameron] has become ultra-extreme. Has he worn off on her? So, I don't know, it's just disappointing either way, that's for sure."MORE: Celebrities react to Candace Cameron Bure's 'traditional marriage' comments.
Popculture

Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her

Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."
People

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'

"I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," says McCarthy, who married Wahlberg in St. Charles, Illinois in 2014 When Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made their first red carpet appearance together at a charity event in the summer of 2013, they had no idea that night would set the scene — and the soundtrack — for their intimate wedding the following year. The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month at the time, were attending a celebrity Dancing with...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy