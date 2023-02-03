ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black History Month: Highlighting local business owner Jackie Johnson

By Karsen Buschjost
 4 days ago

We’re highlighting local business leaders that are making a difference in the community, and one of them is Jackie Johnson, an Odessan who has been a part of the community since 2016.

He’s the owner of Alpha Omega Contract Sales and Consulting Inc. on Grant Avenue.

The company offers nitrogen services, equipment rentals and much more.

“We rent everything from pipe racks, fork lifts, man lifts, light towers, backhoes, skid steers, you name it,” says Johnson. “Then we have our dealer distribution where we sell heavy equipment.”

Johnson started out in the oil and gas industry, but he says he always knew one day he’d own his own business.

“My dad had a 6th grade education and he was able to own own business,” says Johnson. “He was a cook, so he was able to own his own restaurant. I always felt in life that working for somebody was not my end game.”

Johnson is a leader in West Texas. He says since he moved here and always wanted to be an intricate part of the community.

As a business owner, he also offers advice for others in West Texas that want to one day own their own business.

“Go after whatever your heart desires, says Johnson. “But be sure to do plenty of research, how to formulate a business, how to succeed in a business, how to prepare.”

For more on Johnson, check out the video above.

