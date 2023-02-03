ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton says she’s not backing CBD gummies

By Cris Belle, Jocelina Joiner
 4 days ago
Editor’s Note: Previous coverage on Dolly Parton above.

(WJW) — Dolly Parton is into goodies, and according to a social media post, she has a sweet tooth for cake, cookies and cornbread.

But that’s not all she had to say about her relationship with treats.

Rumors have been circulating online, saying the 77-year-old country superstar endorses keto oils and CBD gummies to prevent dementia, according to Country Living.

Parton shut down the rumors in a post featuring a bit of her trademark humor.

“Dolly Parton is not affiliated with, has not endorsed, and is not associated with any keto or CBD gummy product. She’s more the cake, cookie, and cornbread type,” the post signed by “Team Dolly” read.

It’s unclear how the rumors may have started.

Fans commented in support of the country music icon.

“You gotta love Dolly Parton,” said one Twitter user, while another quipped, “Henceforth, let it be known.”

Recently, Parton said she may not ever go on tour again, an announcement that shocked fans.

“I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then,” she told Pollstar. “Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore.”

The “9 to 5” singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She made headlines when she said she didn’t feel she had earned the right to be nominated, then later said she would “accept gracefully” if she was voted into the Hall.

