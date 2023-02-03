New, state-of-the-art CT Scanner at Anson General Hospital saves employee’s life

ANSON, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The radiology department at the Anson General Hospital received a brand-new state-of-the-art CT scanner. The Philips Incisive CT Scanner is one of two in the state of Texas as of now. The first was in Dimmitt, Texas, both created in hopes of providing quality health care in rural areas.

Kimberley Jimenez works in the radiology at the hospital in the business department. After feeling an intense, bruise-like pain on the right side of her back, she decided to get a CT scan at work. What she suspected to be kidney stones turned out to be something life-altering.

“I had a mass in my colon, and it had metastasized into my liver,” said Jimenez.

Todd Frohn, Director of Radiology at Anson General Hospital, said Jimenez was able to detect her cancer early thanks to the brand-new CT scanner that can provide results quickly and clearly for patients.

“The patient might be on our table for seven to eight minutes and that’s including time to put an IV on them,” said Frohn.

The team is hopeful that with the new technology, they can assist in reducing wait times at other hospitals.

“There’s waiting lists like two and half months out for a routine CT scan. I don’t think I would want to wait two and half months to figure out what’s wrong with me,” added Frohn.

Jimenez said the experience was life-altering and now advocates for others to get routine checkups.

“If I didn’t know, I wouldn’t know that I had it. If I hadn’t of, you know, if they hadn’t of found it on the ct. I have not hurt since then, my pain went away. I don’t have any kind of symptoms, so I thank God,” Jimenez expressed.

Anson General Hospital works with outpatients to act as a bridge to connect people all over the Big Country with various healthcare providers. Frohn shared that he is proud that they are staying competitive in providing health care to rural areas.

