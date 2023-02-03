Egypt’s Fintech Ecosystem MNT-Halan Attracts $400M in Largest Funding in Egypt and Middle East in Past Year

Read full article on original website
OurCrowd Global Investor Summit Returns After Several Years, COVID Induced Hiatus
OurCrowd is returning next week (February 15, 2023) with its investor summit, held in Jerusalem. The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit focuses on online capital formation and is the largest gathering of its kind globally. OurCrowd hit the pause button on the event following the emergence of the COVID health challenge.
The Digital Pound Moves Forward: HM Treasury and Bank of England Launch Consultation on CBDC, No Decision on DLT
HM Treasury and the Bank of England have announced a new consultation on the possibility of a digital pound. According to a joint statement, The consultation is being launched as the UK government wants to ensure the public has access to “safe money” while supporting private sector innovation and efficiency. The UK is one of many jurisdictions that is reviewing the possibility of issuing a central bank digital currency or CBDC. A decision regarding a digital pound will not take place until “the middle of the decade.”
Binance Invests in South Korean Crypto Exchange GOPAX via its Industry Recovery Initiative
Binance, which claims to be the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has invested in GOPAX, a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange licensed “to provide fiat-to-crypto services to customers, as part of its Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI).”. In November 2022, GOPAX halted “the withdrawal of principal and...
European Fintech Enfuce Enters 2023 with New Hires to Drive Business Growth
Enfuce, the European card issuing and processing firm, has bolstered its management team with pivotal senior appointments as it gears up for further rapid expansion in 2023. The Finnish-based Cloud-native platform pioneer “has appointed Andy Patton as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Jessica Collingwood as Chief People Officer (CPO), Vanessa Schotes as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Fern Blackler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), all of whom have exceptional track records gained at companies including American Express, Virgin Group, Celonis and The London Stock Exchange.”
Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology Appoints Ezechi Britton as Chief Executive Officer
The Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) has named Ezechi Britton MBE as its Chief Executive Officer. He will start the role in April 2023. Britton will work with Charlotte Crosswell (CFIT Chair) in order “to deliver on CFIT’s mission to support the next stage of scaling for UK-based firms and to contribute to the UK remaining a global leader for financial innovation.”
UK Fintech Nucleus365 Introduces European Instant Payments
Nucleus365, a UK-headquartered payment institution providing a centralized platform for international payment processing, FX, and connected banking, has introduced Rapid Transfer payment options for its European merchants. Rapid Transfer enables clients to pay merchants instantly using their online banking details, offering same-day settlements of funds. Available to merchants internationally enabling...
Credit Card Purchases: Canada’s Vancity to Offer a Way to Estimate CO2 Emissions that Come from Transactions
Vancity took another step recently in its commitment to climate action. It is reportedly one of the first financial institutions in Canada “to offer its members a way to estimate the CO2 emissions that come from their purchases.”. Every Vancity Visa credit cardholder “can track the estimated carbon emissions...
Ecuador based BuenTrip Ventures Raises Money from IDB
Ecuador-based BuenTrip Ventures, a Latin American-focused VC fund, and accelerator, has secured its ﬁrst institutional investor in its second fund. The funding included the participation of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) through IDB Lab. IDB Lab aims to support innovation and the development of the startup and venture capital ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean. The investment is said to open the door to other institutional investors.
Cost of Living-linked Digital Currency Launches on Ethereum Scaling Solution, Arbitrum
The Nuon Protocol has announced the launch of its mainnet for the NUON flatcoin: the world’s “first” cryptocurrency “linked to an unbiased cost of living index.”. Decentralized and overcollateralized, Nuon will “go live on the leading Ethereum scaling solution, Arbitrum.”. The concept of a flatcoin...
Identity Data Fabric Firm, Radiant Logic, Signs Agreement to Acquire France’s Brainwave GRC
Radiant Logic, the Identity Data Fabric company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Brainwave GRC, a key player focused on Identity Governance and Analytics (IGA) headquartered in France. Together, Radiant Logic and Brainwave GRC address “a broad set of identity use cases, and the acquisition...
Supply Chain Firm Wisor AI Raises $8 Million Seed Round
Supply chain startup Wisor AI has raised an $8 million seed round led by Team8. The funding round also included participation from Ocean Azul and Hico Investment Group, as well as pre-seed investors fresh.fund, Atooro Fund, The Dock, Seed IL Ventures, and Izaki Ventures. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in...
Binance Suspends US Dollar Withdrawals: Report
Binance has “temporarily” suspended US dollar withdrawals, according to a report. Soon after it was revealed, Binanc.US – the US subsidiary – Tweeted this decision to suspend dollar withdrawals did not impact its operations. The decision was said to impact just 0.1% of Binance customers. According...
