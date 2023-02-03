Egypt’s Fintech Ecosystem MNT-Halan Attracts $400M in Largest Funding in Egypt and Middle East in Past Year

HM Treasury and the Bank of England have announced a new consultation on the possibility of a digital pound. According to a joint statement, The consultation is being launched as the UK government wants to ensure the public has access to “safe money” while supporting private sector innovation and efficiency. The UK is one of many jurisdictions that is reviewing the possibility of issuing a central bank digital currency or CBDC. A decision regarding a digital pound will not take place until “the middle of the decade.”

1 HOUR AGO