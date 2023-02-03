ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Baseball Pro

Tifton, February 06 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

The Valdosta High School baseball team will have a game with Tift County High School on February 06, 2023, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
VALDOSTA, GA
texasmetronews.com

Prayer answered: Alabama State to be Jackson State 2023 homecoming opponent

It took five months, but the prayers of Eddie Robinson Jr. were finally answered. That’s because Alabama State is scheduled to be the homecoming opponent of Jackson State on Oct. 14. — something the second-year head coach desired during his infamous postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Albany Herald

Is the "Storm" here? The Dougherty Trojans could be peaking at the right time

ALBANY — The Dougherty Trojans have now won five straight, have improved their record to 12-10 and have jumped into the top ten statewide rankings. Basketball teams usually get better as the season progresses and sometimes go through difficulty to get better. With Dougherty’s win Friday night over Monroe the Trojans looked as though may be a force to be reckoned with in the post-season. That brought up the memory of a comment early in the basketball season when Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant said “A storm is coming, and it’s not Monroe.”
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Comedian Rickey Smiley reschedules Albany appearance

ALBANY — Due to the tragic death of his son, Rickey Smiley’s planned “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled. Smiley has rescheduled his Albany performance for March 24. All tickets purchased for “A...
ALBANY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Date set for annual Downtown Albany Street Festival

ALBANY — The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that the annual Downtown Street Festival, held for the last several years in conjunction with the Snickers Marathon, will return to the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4. The Downtown Street Festival, which is one of Albany’s largest family-friendly arts...
ALBANY, GA
Emory Wheel

How an old church was converted to Atlanta’s most coveted live music venue

I am sure you know the feeling: the mixture of anticipation and excitement before walking into a concert venue. The long line before security, the chaotic mixture of chatter and the occasional burst of laughter as you creep closer and closer to the venue’s entrance. Next, your bags will get cleared by security and you will be asked to show a QR code from your phone. With an audible sigh of relief and with a growing sense of excitement, you are finally permitted entrance.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Peach County School District holds Job Fair

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday morning in Peach County, several people came out to the school district's job fair to explore new career opportunities. The fair was held at Peach County High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is the second year the fair has been...
PEACH COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy