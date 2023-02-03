Read full article on original website
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
dawgnation.com
Is Todd Monken a $3 million man? Money not expected to be an issue for Georgia
ATHENS — Georgia coordinator Todd Monken has never been in greater demand and will be in line for a pay raise wherever he ends up next season. DawgNation has learned that UGA is committed to keeping Monken to the extent that money will not be the overriding factor in Monken’s decision.
Tifton, February 06 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice
texasmetronews.com
Prayer answered: Alabama State to be Jackson State 2023 homecoming opponent
It took five months, but the prayers of Eddie Robinson Jr. were finally answered. That’s because Alabama State is scheduled to be the homecoming opponent of Jackson State on Oct. 14. — something the second-year head coach desired during his infamous postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season.
Albany Herald
Is the "Storm" here? The Dougherty Trojans could be peaking at the right time
ALBANY — The Dougherty Trojans have now won five straight, have improved their record to 12-10 and have jumped into the top ten statewide rankings. Basketball teams usually get better as the season progresses and sometimes go through difficulty to get better. With Dougherty’s win Friday night over Monroe the Trojans looked as though may be a force to be reckoned with in the post-season. That brought up the memory of a comment early in the basketball season when Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant said “A storm is coming, and it’s not Monroe.”
WALB 10
Dawson man continues philanthropy to police despite low national trust
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Despite historically low approval numbers for law enforcement, a man is still giving back. In the aftermath of Tyre Nichols’ death, numbers from a recent poll sponsored by ABC trust in police at an all-time poll low. 41% of people in the poll say police...
Comedian Rickey Smiley reschedules Albany appearance
ALBANY — Due to the tragic death of his son, Rickey Smiley’s planned “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled. Smiley has rescheduled his Albany performance for March 24. All tickets purchased for “A...
Star Atlanta radio host gifts son 'standing ovation' service after unexpected passing
ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley is gifting his son a "standing ovation" instead of a funeral as he announced details for the homegoing Thursday. His son, Brandon Smiley, passed at 32 unexpectedly Sunday morning. Smiley released the details in an Instagram post with a #BrandonSmiley caption.
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
Woman arrested for stabbing man at Albany bowling alley
A woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man at an Albany bowling alley.
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
Albany Herald
Albany Technical College celebrates opening of renovated Radiologic Technology Lab
ALBANY – Albany Technical College will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly renovated Radiologic Technology Lab on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The event will be held in HCT 137 Nathanial Cross Building on the college's main campus. "This renovated facility at Albany Technical College is an investment in...
Doerun native pursuing his dreams with help of scholarship
SAVANNAH — Growing up was tough for Doerun native Denerick Simpson. Raised in a single-family household, his father suffered a severe brain injury and was in a vegetative state. And Simpson helped care for a family member with mental health issues while his mother was working long hours. Today,...
Tyre Nichols: Church interrupted as 200 men recite a Brotherhood Creed
“Shameful” is how Pastor Wilbur T. Purvis III describes the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. Purvis was so affected that he halted worship services to lead a Brotherhood Creed accompanied by hundreds of men in the church Sunday.
Co-owner of popular Atlanta lounge killed in shooting at his nightclub, police say
ATLANTA — The co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge is dead after he was shot and killed at his nightclub early Saturday morning, according to police. The victim was identified as Michael Gidewon, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner. His age has not yet been released. A security...
Albany Herald
Georgia law enforcement conducts 'clearing operation' as construction begins on 'Cop City' facility
Law enforcement in Georgia carried out a "clearing operation" on Monday at the planned site of a $90 million police training facility -- dubbed "Cop City" by opponents -- nearly three weeks after a similar operation ended with officers fatally shooting a protester. "In an ongoing effort to ensure that...
Date set for annual Downtown Albany Street Festival
ALBANY — The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that the annual Downtown Street Festival, held for the last several years in conjunction with the Snickers Marathon, will return to the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4. The Downtown Street Festival, which is one of Albany’s largest family-friendly arts...
Emory Wheel
How an old church was converted to Atlanta’s most coveted live music venue
I am sure you know the feeling: the mixture of anticipation and excitement before walking into a concert venue. The long line before security, the chaotic mixture of chatter and the occasional burst of laughter as you creep closer and closer to the venue’s entrance. Next, your bags will get cleared by security and you will be asked to show a QR code from your phone. With an audible sigh of relief and with a growing sense of excitement, you are finally permitted entrance.
Peach County School District holds Job Fair
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday morning in Peach County, several people came out to the school district's job fair to explore new career opportunities. The fair was held at Peach County High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is the second year the fair has been...
fox5atlanta.com
Coyote sightings on the rise in Georgia: Why and what to do if you encounter one
ATLANTA - It’s that time of year. More coyotes are being spotted in neighborhoods across metro Atlanta, and it is worrying some pet owners. A wildlife expert explains why more of these critters are being seen and what can be done to keep cats and dogs safe. The big...
