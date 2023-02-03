Read full article on original website
No prison for Maine corrections worker who caused crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine corrections officer who worked consecutive 16-hour shifts before causing a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl won't being going to prison under a sentence imposed by a judge on Monday. Kenneth Morang, who was convicted in October of manslaughter, gave an emotional apology to...
Belgrade man faces 8-year sentence for bank robbery
PORTLAND, Maine — A Belgrade man was sentenced in a Portland court Monday for robbing a bank in Manchester, Maine back in 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, received a sentence of 98 months in prison with three years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
Rockland police arrest juvenile on theft, assault charges
ROCKLAND, Maine — A juvenile is facing charges of theft and assault, among other charges, after allegedly taking a woman's cellphone on Sunday in Rockland. Around 2 a.m., Rockland Police responded to the South End and found an intoxicated juvenile in a "verbal domestic dispute," according to a news release issued on Facebook by the Rockland Police Department.
wgan.com
Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme
A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
Maine Man Sentenced to 42 Years for Killing Mother of His Kids
A Waterville man is going to prison for 42 years for the shooting death of his girlfriend. Melissa Sousa, 29, was reported missing in late October, 2019. Police said she had last been seen putting her twin daughters, age 8, on the school bus in Waterville. Sousa shared a duplex home on Gold Street in Waterville with her boyfriend, Nicholas Lovejoy, who was also the girls' father. After she went missing, friends told investigators that the couple had a difficult relationship and that Sousa had expressed concern that her boyfriend would kill her. At midnight, Lovejoy was in police custody after being stopped in his vehicle with a loaded shotgun. Police said he had left the girls at home alone.
When a Portland police officer fired his gun at a 'demon,' his troubles were just beginning
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For Jamie Beecher, the nightmares came first. They haunted his sleep, which came as little surprise. Trying to make sense of lives shattered by anger, poverty, substance abuse and violence, which he saw all too frequently in his job as a Portland police officer, was not something that could be left neatly behind at the end of a shift. Without realizing it, he had been changed by trauma.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 25 - Feb. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 26. Joanna Mehuren, 37, of Gouldsboro,...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Missing Bangor woman found
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department says a woman missing since Friday has been found and is safe. 28-year old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on Friday, February 3rd when she was discharged from Northern Light Easter Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family had not heard from...
Two residents at Bangor jail charged in alleged drug smuggling case
BANGOR, Maine — Two Penobscot County Jail residents face charges in connection with an alleged drug smuggling case. Corrections officers responded to a "medical event" around 5:10 p.m. Jan. 19 within the jail, a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Three female residents of the...
Woman Missing after Discharge from Bangor Hospital Found Safe
Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. UPDATE: Bangor Police say Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.
wabi.tv
Bangor man to serve 10 years in prison for stabbing woman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stabbing his ex-wife in the neck with a kitchen knife at their home in 2020. The incident happened in September 2020 while the couple’s two children were in the home. Joshua McAuliffe, 42,...
wabi.tv
Grandmother of Stockton Springs 3-year-old killed by mother admits she lied to police
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of the Stockton Springs three-year-old killed by his mother now admits she lied to police about her daughter’s location, but will avoid jail time. This, according to the Bangor Daily News. Sherry Johnson originally pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to hindering the...
Over a Pound of Fentanyl Seized and Two Women Arrested for Drug Trafficking
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency seized over a pound of fentanyl in Bangor on Thursday night and arrested two woman for aggravated drug trafficking. Two women from Lawrence Massachusetts were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl into Hancock and Penobscot Counties. Two Women Arrested...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County law enforcement agencies see interest from applicants; shuffle continues
KNOX COUNTY — “It’s crazy to go from ‘how am I going to cover some shifts’ to ‘wow, we’re fully staffed,’” said Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe. Not long ago, law enforcement agencies in Knox County were struggling to fill patrol vacancies within their departments. Recently, a new – yet still small – nibble of interest is being seen along the baited lines cast in Knox County, but those lines slacken and tighten continuously along the way.
wabi.tv
Owner of Maine towing company arrested on theft charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owner of an Alton towing company was arrested Thursday night on theft charges. Bruce LiCausi, 19, of Bangor was taken into custody by state police Thursday night. Bangor Police say they’ve been investigating reports of suspicious activity by LiCausi’s company, All Towed Up, since December....
WPFO
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
wabi.tv
Female inmates at Penobscot County Jail charged in drug smuggling case
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two female inmates at Penobscot County Jail are being accused of smuggling drugs into the facility. Karen Jordan, 30, of Springfield has been charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs and trafficking in prison contraband,. Heather Carlow, 39, of Portland is charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs...
wgan.com
Owner of Bangor-area towing business charged with theft
The owner of a Maine towing company is accused of illegally towing vehicles. According to CBS 13 news, Bangor police said they received reports of suspicious activity perpetrated by All Towed Up, a company based out of Alton, in December 2022. People reported their vehicles being towed without a request by police or property owners. They were forced to pay a large impound fee to get their vehicles back.
Off-duty Maine EMT saves neighbor's life
WINDHAM, Maine — When you work as a first responder, it may be hard to sit back and take a moment to reflect on the lives you impact. But an off-duty Windham Fire and Rescue worker had that opportunity after saving his neighbor's life. Dustin Andrews is an EMT...
