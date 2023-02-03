Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
SwimSwam’s Top 100 For 2023: Full Men’s Rankings
Hungarian superstar Kristof Milak leads our men's rankings for 2023. Check out the full Top 100 here. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. With our Top 100 For 2023 series wrapping up, it’s time to revisit the rankings as we look ahead to a fast year of swimming. We’ve...
swimswam.com
College Swimming Weekly Preview: Feb. 8-14
The SEC and ACC Championships will kick off at the end of this week's preview, beginning Tuesday night, February 14th with the 800 free and 200 medley relays. Archive photo via Randy Sartin. Conference season is finally here. It’s February and we have already seen some fast swimming at Invites...
swimswam.com
After Cavalier Invite, Only MacNeil And Marchand Have A Shot At A Perfect Season
After Gretchen Walsh placed second to Aimee Canny in the 200 free last weekend, Leon Marchand and Maggie MacNeil are the only unbeaten swimmers left. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti/Jack Spister. At the 2023 Cavalier Invite last weekend, Gretchen Walsh finished second in the 200 free to her newly-arrived freshman...
swimswam.com
Freshman Phenom Gui Caribe Hoping to Follow in Teammate Jordan Crooks’ Footsteps
Caribe told us how his adjustment to Tennessee swimming has gone so far and why he has found so much success, including being taken under Jordan Crooks' Wing. SwimSwam spoke with freshman sprinting star Gui Caribe of Brazil when we went down to Knoxville. Caribe told us how his adjustment to Tennessee swimming has gone so far and why he has found so much success. He appears to be following in Jordan Crooks‘ footsteps (after being taken under his wing) as we near SEC Championships.
swimswam.com
Andrei Minakov Clocks 1:32.80 200 Free Time Trial in Stanford Men’s Dual Meet with USC
USC vs STANFORD (MEN’S DUAL) Stanford hosted USC for a men’s Pac-12 dual meet over the weekend, beating the Trojans in a 169-108 decision. Stanford star Andrei Minakov took the 100 fly in 47.02, getting out to a great start with a 21.86 on the first 50. Notably, Stanford freshman Rafael Gu didn’t race the 100 fly for points, but did time trial the event, where he swam a new lifetime best of 46.10.
swimswam.com
Kate Douglass Breaks Gretchen Walsh’s Pool Record With 50.47 in 100 Back Prelims
The hyper-versatile Kate Douglass set a new lifetime best and broke the pool record,as there were plenty of fast swimming this morning in Charlottesville. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2023 CAVALIER INVITE. February 3-5, 2023. UVA Aquatic Center – Charlottesville, VA. 25 Yards (SCY) Live Results: “2023 Cavalier...
swimswam.com
Youssef Ramadan Improves NCAA Season-Best 100 Fly Time With 44.42 at Hokie Invite
VIRGINIA TECH INVITE – Day 2. Results also on Meet Mobile as “Virginia Tech Invitational”. Youssef Ramadan already had the fastest time among NCAA swimmers this season with his 44.76 from just a few weeks ago, when the Hokies took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. He’s now put more ground between himself and the next-fastest man, Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks (44.79), with a super-fast 44.42 tonight at the Hokies’ home pre-ACC invitational. Barring any other fast swims from this weekend, only four men have been under 45.0 so far this season.
swimswam.com
Leon Marchand Shows Off Versatility With 44.77 100 Back, #1 Time In The Country
SCY (25 yards) Live Results Under “Arizona State vs. Arizona” on MeetMobile. Remember the days when Leon Marchand‘s backstroke times were a step behind his times in other strokes? Well, those days are over, because the Arizona State sophomore just swam a 44.77 in the 100 back at the ASU vs. Arizona dual meet, beating out Kacper Stokowski‘s 44.79 by 0.02 seconds to set the top time in the country for the 2022-23 NCAA season. This swim was a big drop for Marchand, whose personal best coming into Saturday was a 46.14 from November 2021.
swimswam.com
Lucas Henveaux Joins Cal Men; Swims 8:57.64 1000 and 4:21.84 500 Frees
SCY (25 yards) The defending NCAA Champions Cal men defeated Pac-12 opponent USC Friday afternoon. Leading the way for Cal was Lucas Henveaux who won the 1000 free in a 8:57.64. Notably, that is the fastest 1000 from Cal all season. Henveaux was not suited up. He also was second in the the 500 free, touching in a 4:21.84.
swimswam.com
Excel Aquatics Sprinter Amanda Denny (2023) Commits to Youngstown State
swimswam.com
Another Texas 2-Step? Finn Winkler Commits to the Longhorns for 2023-24
swimswam.com
Aimee Canny Clocks 1:42.7 200 Free, Ella Nelson 1:53.6 200 IM, at Cavalier Invite Day 2
UVA's Aimee Canny (200 free), Ella Nelson (200 IM), and Noah Nichols (100 breast) all recorded top-four times nationally tonight at the Cavalier Invite. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2023 CAVALIER INVITE. February 3-5, 2023. UVA Aquatic Center – Charlottesville, VA. 25 Yards (SCY) Live Results: “2023 Cavalier...
swimswam.com
Rex Maurer Swims 1:43.09 2Back, 1:45.78 2IM, And 3:46.29 4IM PBs At Road To Paris Meet
SCY prelims (25 yards)/LCM finals (50 meters) Full Results Under “Combined_2023 Road to Paris Senior Meet” and “Combined_2023 Road to Paris Senior Meet-LCM” on MeetMobile. At the 2023 Road To Paris Senior Meet, a unique-formatted competition where prelims are swam in yards and finals are swam...
swimswam.com
Michael Keleher (2023) Commits to Roanoke College, Alma Mater of His Club Coach
swimswam.com
CHSAA Champs Preview: Cherry Creek, Evergreen Aim to Extend Streaks; 4A Field Wide Open
SCY (25 yards) Zara Zallen is enjoying swimming again, and that could spell trouble for the rest of Colorado’s Class 5A competitors at this week’s state championships. The Boulder High senior recently switched club teams and decided to join her high school squad for the first time 13 years into her swimming career. Zallen wasted no time making her mark as she broke three school records and clocking the state’s top times in both the 50-yard freestyle (22.83) and 100 free (49.48) at last week’s Front Range League (FRL) championships.
swimswam.com
Lezli Sisung Wins Twice As Kansas Defeats Iowa State 174-126
SCY (25 yards) The Kansas Jayhawks came out ahead of the Iowa State Cyclones in their final dual meet before the Big 12 Championships. Kansas out-scored Iowa State by 48 points at the end of the two-day competition. Both teams now turn their attention to the Big 12 Championships, where...
swimswam.com
Switzerland Swim-Off Decided by Thousandths of a Second
What if I told you that your automatic timing system was lying to you when it showed you results only to the hundredths of a second?. Swimming rules about ties and swim-offs and who advances are conspicuously vague. We’ve seen some creative examples of determining who will advance in the...
swimswam.com
Do You Love Swimming? See 4,080 Swim Jobs You Might Love
Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 4,080 Swim Jobs. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 4,080 Swim Jobs. UWCSEA is looking for a Head of Aquatics to join its Dover Campus as soon as possible...
swimswam.com
Ben Irwin Breaks Gunnar Bentz’s 9-Year-Old Georgia High School 100 Fly Record
SCY (25 yards) Results on MeetMobile: “2023 GHSA 7A State Swimming & Diving Meet”. Buford High School senior Ben Irwin broke the Georgia High School record in the 100-yard butterfly at the GHSA 7A State Swimming & Diving Meet on Wednesday. Irwin clocked a time of 46.94 to take...
