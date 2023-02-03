Caribe told us how his adjustment to Tennessee swimming has gone so far and why he has found so much success, including being taken under Jordan Crooks' Wing. SwimSwam spoke with freshman sprinting star Gui Caribe of Brazil when we went down to Knoxville. Caribe told us how his adjustment to Tennessee swimming has gone so far and why he has found so much success. He appears to be following in Jordan Crooks‘ footsteps (after being taken under his wing) as we near SEC Championships.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO