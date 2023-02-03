Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Related
WBIR
No. 2 Tennessee wins over No. 25 Auburn, 46-43
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball won in a defensive battle against Auburn on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena, 46-43. The No. 2 Vols had trouble launching their offense at the start of the game, as Auburn jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Tennessee stabilized the game with a couple of buckets from Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James, but No. 25 Auburn led 10-4 after the first media timeout.
'Big Orange Combine' program gives UT students a chance to work on the Super Bowl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, fans across the U.S. will gather to watch Super Bowl LVII. It will be hosted in Glendale, Arizona, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles. Some students from the University of Tennessee are also heading to the Super Bowl this weekend as...
The Music of the Mountains: African American artists in Appalachia
Black music has been present in East Tennessee since the 1790s. Since then, many artists have contributed to the tapestry of sounds Appalachia is known for. From Elvis to Usher, Timberlake to Tina Turner to Three Six Mafia, the state of Tennessee has produced innumerable musically gifted artists. In the...
Knoxville educator-in-training invited to watch State of the Union speech with first lady
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville educator-in-training is among the guests who will join first lady Jill Biden on Tuesday night during the annual State of the Union Address. Dion Dykes met Biden in September when she and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stopped in Knoxville at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.
UT students urge university to 'control growth' during rally
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee saw a stellar football season, which leaders said helped increase the number of applications from new students to an all-time high. Some members of the campus community said they wanted leaders to control UT's growth, as they struggled to find space for...
THP: Pedestrian fatally hit Monday afternoon in Oliver Springs
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old pedestrian was dead Monday after he was fatally hit on Knoxville Highway. They said Wade Nance was walking across the westbound lane of Knoxville Highway at around 12 p.m. after he "finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway." They said he was then fatally hit by a car.
Prescribed fire planned in Cocke County near Hot Springs, North Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A prescribed fire is planned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Wolf Creek Fields in Cocke County, according to the USDA. The project area is located approximately 7.0 miles southeast of Del Rio and 6.2 miles southwest of Hot Springs, North Carolina. The fire will burn approximately 51 acres, the USDA said.
East Tennessee families react to the Turkey-Syria earthquake
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, families are witnessing and reliving the devastating images from a recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The earthquake killed more than 3,400 people as of Monday evening and toppled thousands of buildings. Seliz Sazil, a student at the University of Tennessee whose family...
The Vanished | Derek Smith still reported missing, despite van being located in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. — In August 2022, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said Derek Tucker Smith disappeared. They said he was last seen in his vehicle in Powell and had visited Kentucky before disappearing. His family said he never arrived home for Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's holidays, and they...
KCSO: Car crashes into building next to Gibbs High School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a car that crashed into a building adjacent to Gibbs High School, according to a KCSO Facebook post. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The driver was taken to UT Medical Center for evaluation. At around 11:25 p.m., the condition of the driver was unknown, KCSO said.
Walters State planning to host documentary viewing about East TN doctor who shattered racial barriers
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A professor at Walters State Community College said the college is planning to host a viewing of a documentary that shares the story of an East Tennessee doctor who shattered racial barriers and rose to national prominence during the 1950s. It is called "Extraordinary Man: Dr....
Carson-Newman announces new dorm building coming in 2024
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn — A new dorm building for Carson-Newman University students was approved by the University's Board of Trustees, according to the school. The announcement comes as Carson-Newman prepares to open a health science building this fall. The Drama and Ted Russell Center is the first new academic building at the school in 15 years.
Half of Career Magnet seniors will graduate with an associate degree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Career Magnet Academy is breaking its own record before the 2023 graduation season. Half of the school's seniors will leave 12th grade with a two-year college degree. Brainy teens are no strangers to breaking the mold at CMA. The school's mission is to help students secure...
GPD: TBI, Greene County police investigating after body found in corn field
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body was found lying in the middle of a cornfield in Greene County in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Greeneville Police Department said. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road around 12:21 a.m.,...
Knoxville lawyer Dwight Tarwater picked to be state's next Supreme Court justice
Longtime Knoxville attorney Dwight Tarwater is being tapped to become the state's newest Supreme Court justice. Gov. Bill Lee's office made the announcement Thursday afternoon. Tarwater was one of three finalists for the position to replace retiring Justice Sharon Lee, also of Knoxville. The General Assembly must approve the appointment.
KCSO unveils 'Project Lifesaver Program'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office announced the "Project Lifesaver Program" on Monday. The program is meant to help deputies respond quicker to incidents where adults or children with autism, Alzheimer's, or a similar disability may unexpectedly wander away. They said the program is meant to save lives and reduce the chance of injuries.
'Obviously, it's a concern' | Some TN parents speaking out against third-grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In March of 2021, lawmakers passed § TCA 49-6-3115. It requires students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade. However, this law has caused worry in classrooms and homes across the state.
Knoxville man saves on electric bills through solar panels and KUB pilot program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stephen Smith, the Executive Director for the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy installed two systems with solar panels on his home in West Knoxville. His system includes a Tesla Power Wall, batteries that collect the solar power he generates and stores it for later use. "The...
U.S. Marshals: Fugitive from Indiana caught in Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Indiana fugitive was arrested in Maryville on Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawn Carter-Mincy was wanted out of Knox County, Indiana, for shooting a family member twice with a handgun during a domestic dispute, USMS said. Carter-Mincy was charged in Indiana with "aggravated...
Cookie time is coming up! | Girl Scouts to start selling cookies Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon, people will have a chance to load up on boxes of their favorite seasonal treats — Girl Scout cookies. On Feb. 10, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will start setting up booths across East Tennessee where people can buy boxes of anything from Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Samoas or S'mores cookies. Parents and volunteers had a chance to pick up their stock of cookies on Feb. 1.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0