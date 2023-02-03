ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

No. 2 Tennessee wins over No. 25 Auburn, 46-43

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball won in a defensive battle against Auburn on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena, 46-43. The No. 2 Vols had trouble launching their offense at the start of the game, as Auburn jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Tennessee stabilized the game with a couple of buckets from Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James, but No. 25 Auburn led 10-4 after the first media timeout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville educator-in-training invited to watch State of the Union speech with first lady

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville educator-in-training is among the guests who will join first lady Jill Biden on Tuesday night during the annual State of the Union Address. Dion Dykes met Biden in September when she and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stopped in Knoxville at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT students urge university to 'control growth' during rally

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee saw a stellar football season, which leaders said helped increase the number of applications from new students to an all-time high. Some members of the campus community said they wanted leaders to control UT's growth, as they struggled to find space for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

THP: Pedestrian fatally hit Monday afternoon in Oliver Springs

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old pedestrian was dead Monday after he was fatally hit on Knoxville Highway. They said Wade Nance was walking across the westbound lane of Knoxville Highway at around 12 p.m. after he "finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway." They said he was then fatally hit by a car.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WBIR

East Tennessee families react to the Turkey-Syria earthquake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, families are witnessing and reliving the devastating images from a recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The earthquake killed more than 3,400 people as of Monday evening and toppled thousands of buildings. Seliz Sazil, a student at the University of Tennessee whose family...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCSO: Car crashes into building next to Gibbs High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a car that crashed into a building adjacent to Gibbs High School, according to a KCSO Facebook post. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The driver was taken to UT Medical Center for evaluation. At around 11:25 p.m., the condition of the driver was unknown, KCSO said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Carson-Newman announces new dorm building coming in 2024

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn — A new dorm building for Carson-Newman University students was approved by the University's Board of Trustees, according to the school. The announcement comes as Carson-Newman prepares to open a health science building this fall. The Drama and Ted Russell Center is the first new academic building at the school in 15 years.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WBIR

KCSO unveils 'Project Lifesaver Program'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office announced the "Project Lifesaver Program" on Monday. The program is meant to help deputies respond quicker to incidents where adults or children with autism, Alzheimer's, or a similar disability may unexpectedly wander away. They said the program is meant to save lives and reduce the chance of injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

U.S. Marshals: Fugitive from Indiana caught in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Indiana fugitive was arrested in Maryville on Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawn Carter-Mincy was wanted out of Knox County, Indiana, for shooting a family member twice with a handgun during a domestic dispute, USMS said. Carter-Mincy was charged in Indiana with "aggravated...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Cookie time is coming up! | Girl Scouts to start selling cookies Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon, people will have a chance to load up on boxes of their favorite seasonal treats — Girl Scout cookies. On Feb. 10, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will start setting up booths across East Tennessee where people can buy boxes of anything from Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Samoas or S'mores cookies. Parents and volunteers had a chance to pick up their stock of cookies on Feb. 1.
KNOXVILLE, TN
