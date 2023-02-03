Shots fired reported at Pflugerville shopping center

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired Thursday night in Pflugerville’s Stone Hill Town Center. On Friday the department provided an update surrounding the incident.

Police said there were no reported injuries, and it was an isolated incident between two parties. PPD said it determined there was no danger to the public.

“The incident occurred outside, in the parking lot of the shopping center. However, the Target store did receive damage to an upper window located at one of the entrances,” PPD said.

According to police, the suspects left before officers arrived.

On Friday night, PPD made an arrest in connection with the shooting. No other information was provided about the arrest.

Police asked for anyone with information about the incident to call the Crime Tip Line at (512) 990-6731 or email cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.

PPD said this was an active investigation and no other details are being released.

The following video was from the initial report of the incident Thursday:

The Stone Hill Town Center is near State Highway 130 and State Highway 45.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.