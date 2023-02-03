Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
This Week in Michigan Women’s Basketball (2/6)
The No. 18 Michigan Wolverines opened the first week of February collecting two more wins against the Illinois Fighting Illini and at the Michigan State Spartans. Now tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings, Michigan looks ahead to its final five games to climb to the top. The Wolverines improved to 19-5 overall and 9-4 in conference games.
Maize n Brew
Michigan women’s basketball jumps several spots in AP Poll
After picking up two Big Ten wins this past week, the Michigan Wolverines jumped six spots in this week’s AP Poll, climbing all the way to No. 12. The Wolverines beat the Illinois Fighting Illini at home, 74-57, before beating the Michigan State Spartans, 77-67, on the road. In those wins, Leigha Brown combined for 56 points and 16 rebounds.
Maize n Brew
Whether by desperation or by trusting the process, Michigan is turning things around
On Jan. 29, following a brutal 83-61 demolishing at the hands of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Wolverines fans undoubtedly felt like the Michigan men’s basketball team had hit rock bottom. With an overall record of 11-10, a .500 conference tally that put them in the tail end of...
Maize n Brew
Michigan earns second straight victory with 77-69 win over Ohio State
In an up-and-down season like the one the Michigan Wolverines have had, the chance to get a streak of any kind going is worth it’s weight in gold. Of course, a win against the Ohio State in any sport is worth just as much too. On Sunday, the Wolverines...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Ohio State
It always feels good to beat the boys from Columbus, as the Michigan Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, 77-69. This was the only regular season matchup between the two rivals this year, and both teams really needed this game for their postseason hopes. Ohio State’s season has been very similar to Michigan’s: it came in with a .500 record with a 3-8 record in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: New QB coach building relationship early with key targets
Now that the 2023 class is officially done, there is a bit of a lull in the recruiting calendar until Michigan starts hosting prospects on campus again. But there is still plenty of news from underclassmen targets coming out from the trail to cover, including the new quarterbacks coach hitting the ground running going after some players at his position.
Maize n Brew
The Michigan Bubble: 2023 Weekly Check-in
With a 2-0 week I decided to switch things up and instead make this a weekly check-in at how things look. These pieces will have Michigan's current resume, my conference list of teams and where they are likely to be placed, Michigan’s remaining schedule/Quad games, and then a few bubble games that will have a major impact on Michigan’s chances to make the Tournament for the week. Let’s get straight into the numbers.
Maize n Brew
Michigan expected to hire Chris Partridge, per report
A familiar face may be returning to Ann Arbor very soon. Chris Partridge, who was on Michigan’s staff from 2015-19, is expected to be hired as an assistant coach. Partridge was a well-beloved member of Michigan’s staff and an ace on the recruiting trail, but an opportunity to be a co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss was too good of an opportunity to pass up at the time.
