Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

This Week in Michigan Women’s Basketball (2/6)

The No. 18 Michigan Wolverines opened the first week of February collecting two more wins against the Illinois Fighting Illini and at the Michigan State Spartans. Now tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings, Michigan looks ahead to its final five games to climb to the top. The Wolverines improved to 19-5 overall and 9-4 in conference games.
Michigan women’s basketball jumps several spots in AP Poll

After picking up two Big Ten wins this past week, the Michigan Wolverines jumped six spots in this week’s AP Poll, climbing all the way to No. 12. The Wolverines beat the Illinois Fighting Illini at home, 74-57, before beating the Michigan State Spartans, 77-67, on the road. In those wins, Leigha Brown combined for 56 points and 16 rebounds.
Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Ohio State

It always feels good to beat the boys from Columbus, as the Michigan Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, 77-69. This was the only regular season matchup between the two rivals this year, and both teams really needed this game for their postseason hopes. Ohio State’s season has been very similar to Michigan’s: it came in with a .500 record with a 3-8 record in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.
Recruiting Roundup: New QB coach building relationship early with key targets

Now that the 2023 class is officially done, there is a bit of a lull in the recruiting calendar until Michigan starts hosting prospects on campus again. But there is still plenty of news from underclassmen targets coming out from the trail to cover, including the new quarterbacks coach hitting the ground running going after some players at his position.
The Michigan Bubble: 2023 Weekly Check-in

With a 2-0 week I decided to switch things up and instead make this a weekly check-in at how things look. These pieces will have Michigan's current resume, my conference list of teams and where they are likely to be placed, Michigan’s remaining schedule/Quad games, and then a few bubble games that will have a major impact on Michigan’s chances to make the Tournament for the week. Let’s get straight into the numbers.
Michigan expected to hire Chris Partridge, per report

A familiar face may be returning to Ann Arbor very soon. Chris Partridge, who was on Michigan’s staff from 2015-19, is expected to be hired as an assistant coach. Partridge was a well-beloved member of Michigan’s staff and an ace on the recruiting trail, but an opportunity to be a co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss was too good of an opportunity to pass up at the time.
