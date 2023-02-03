ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Surf group for moms launches new chapter in Del Mar

DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new chapter of a surf group for moms launched in Del Mar. The surf group is meant to help with the responsibility of watching the kids so moms can enjoy surfing, especially as a means to combat post-partum symptoms. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined...
DEL MAR, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Councilmember Whitburn introduces hands-on measure to combat homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn (District 3) introduced likely the boldest and most hands-on plan to combat homelessness yet publicly considered amongst San Diego legislators. Whitburn’s plan would make sleeping on the sidewalk illegal, and give police the right to site individuals with misdemeanors...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy