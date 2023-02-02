Read full article on original website
David Carrick: Serial rapist PC humiliated victims, court hears
A victim of serial rapist David Carrick has spoken of meeting "evil" when she was attacked by the Met Police officer who carried out a "catalogue" of sexual offences. Carrick used his role to intimidate women, threatening one with his baton and sending another a picture of his gun saying "I am the boss".
David Carrick: Serial rapist Met Police officer in prison at least 30 years
Serial rapist and former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick will serve a minimum of 30 years in jail. Carrick was told he had taken "monstrous advantage of women" as he was sentenced to 36 life terms. The 48-year-old committed violent and degrading sexual offences against a dozen women over two...
Two Preston men guilty of stab murder after party fight
Two men have been convicted of murdering a man stabbed to death in the street following a fight at a party. Lee Dawson, 42, had been asked to leave the party after punching Benjamin Bibby in Preston on 17 June, Lancashire Police said. Bibby, 21, and Andrew Wilcock, 29, also...
Kaylea Titford: 999 call from dad guilty of manslaughter
This is the 999 call a father made on the morning he found his disabled daughter dead in bed. Kaylea Titford, from Newtown, Powys, had spina bifida, was morbidly obese, and was found in a bed of rotting sheets and maggots. In the call, Alun Titford could be heard saying,...
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
Commissioner warns rape victims 'forced to choose between healthcare and justice'
Rape victims are being forced to choose between healthcare and justice, Northern Ireland's victims of crime commissioner has said. Geraldine Hanna said victims were asked to consent to "excessive" personal data being handed over during trials, including counselling notes. The victims of crime commissioner focusses on victims' needs. Ms Hanna,...
David Carrick: Officer raped by disgraced PC feared reporting him to bosses
Serial rapist and disgraced former police officer David Carrick will be sentenced this week for his crimes, which spanned 17 years. One of his earliest victims, "Michelle", tells how she feared she would not be believed if she had reported his crime. "Charming, very charming, very jolly, very happy. Initially...
Bailey Atkinson: Six more arrested on suspicion of murder
Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 20-year-old man from Walsall. Bailey Atkinson died after being stabbed multiple times in the town centre in the early hours of 28 January, West Midlands Police said. Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested after being stopped in a...
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
Vile speculation hurtful to Nicola Bulley's family, friend says
A friend of a missing mum who vanished on a dog walk has said "vile theories" being shared online are "incredibly hurtful" for her family, as police condemn social media abuse. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire.
Man caught on Scarborough CCTV throwing seagull into wall
A man who picked up a seagull and threw it into a brick wall has been convicted of animal cruelty. CCTV captured the attack, which happened at 02:20 BST on 13 August 2022, in St Thomas Street, Scarborough. Richard Kitching, 43, admitted animal cruelty and public order offences. On Monday,...
Epsom College head Emma Pattison found dead with husband and daughter
The head of private school Epsom College has been found dead along with her husband and seven-year-old daughter in a property on school grounds. Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie were found dead at 01:10 GMT on Sunday. Officers from Surrey Police said they were...
Anthony Lowe: New video released in police killing of double amputee
Authorities have released new video and audio captured moments before the death of a double amputee, who was shot by police last month near Los Angeles. Anthony Lowe, 36, who was black, was fatally shot by police after allegedly refusing to drop a butcher's knife. The videos show Mr Lowe...
Law-breaking Norfolk police officers to be hunted down - PCC
A chief constable is "hunting" for officers who have broken the law or committed misconduct, according to a police and crime commissioner (PCC). Giles Orpen-Smellie admitted that some of Norfolk's police officers "do get it wrong". Chief Constable Paul Sanford said his force would be "moving them out". It follows...
Vietnamese men appear in court after cannabis farm found
Two Vietnamese men have appeared in court following the discovery of a cannabis farm in County Down. Quy Nguyen, 39, and Anh Nguyen, 35, appeared via video link at Lisburn Magistrates Court where they were each charged with four offences. They are jointly accused of cultivating cannabis, simple possession of...
Rhona Malone: Cover-up claim over police review of sexism case
A former firearms officer who won a pay-out of almost £1m from Police Scotland claims an external review following her tribunal smacks of a cover-up. Rhona Malone said the review lacked independence and depth. It came after an employment tribunal found she was victimised after raising concerns about a...
Derry man jailed after admitting indecent assault of children
A man who admitted the indecent assault of three relatives when they were children has been jailed. The 53-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims, was sentenced at Londonderry Crown Court on Tuesday. The man admitted a total of five charges of indecent assault on...
Huddersfield: Woman arrested after three children stabbed
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of three young children at a house in Huddersfield. A three-month-old baby boy, a two-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl were found with serious stab injuries at the property on Walpole Road, police said. The girl and the baby...
Bournemouth rape inquiry: CCTV image released
A CCTV image of a man has been released by detectives investigating the rape of a teenager at a Bournemouth bar. Dorset Police said the 17-year-old victim met a man on the dancefloor at Revolution in Old Christchurch Road in the early hours of Sunday. She was subsequently sexually assaulted...
Police seize suspected firearms, swords and drugs in Portadown
Police in County Armagh have seized nine suspected and replica firearms, three rounds of ammunition, six swords and £6,000, as well as Class A and B controlled drugs. Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers searched six houses in the Garvaghy Road in Portadown on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime.
