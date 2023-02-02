Badgers in Top 4 schools of four-star running back

Jordan Marshall, a four-star running back from Cincinnati, Ohio announced Thursday that the Badgers were within his top four programs to join in 2024. The 5-foot-10, 193 pound athlete still has one more football season at Archbishop Moeller High School before he’ll make the jump to the collegiate level.

Wisconsin originally offered Marshall in May while Paul Chryst was still in charge of the program, but to their benefit, new head coach Luke Fickell (Cincinnati) has had a relationship with the running back for many years.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Badgers have already secured three commitments for the class of 2024, reeling in four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas), four-star tight end Grant Stec (Algonquin, Illinois) and three-star Robert Booker (Waunakee, Wisconsin) so far.