Teenager charged with multiple Attempted Murders after drive-by shooting in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Aiken following a drive-by shooting. The incident happened on January 29th, 2023. 17-year-old Cameron Lott is accused of firing shots into a home where several juveniles were gathered. One victim told police that he’d been having ongoing issues with […]
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 25. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:41 p.m. Monday. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the victim was parked in the emergency lane with their vehicle...
Waynesboro man arrested, accused of child molestation
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested the man who was wanted on suspicion of child molestation. According to authorities, Jamie McNair was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against children under 16, and sexual battery.
Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday. According to authorities, at 1:09 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the I-20 Eastbound exit ramp to I-520 Westbound in reference to a crash with injuries. According to Richmond County Coroner...
UPDATE: Driver killed in single-car I-20 crash identified
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A driver was killed Monday afternoon in a single-car crash on I-20. According to dispatch, the crash happened Eastbound at the Bobby Jones exit and the call came in at 1:09 p.m. The coroner's office has identified the driver as fifty-seven-year-old Matthew Lowery of Gordon...
UPDATE: Man identified after being found shot to death on Meadowbrook Drive
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway after Richmond County authorities found a man shot to death in a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive Sunday. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area just before 1:30 p.m. Officials say they found a...
Coroner identifies body found at abandoned building in south Augusta
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a body found Sunday at an abandoned building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Willie T. Ankeny, 30, of Augusta, was found dead with what appears to be at least one gunshot wound just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the coroner's office.
RCSO investigating after man found dead on Meadowbrook Drive in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound. Authorities say at approximately 1:24pm, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a call about a deceased unidentified black male. CID and the […]
McDuffie County school bus crash sends child to hospital
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger car sent a child to the hospital on Monday. According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to the 3300 block of Augusta Highway in McDuffie County for a two-vehicle traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger car.
2 Columbia County students charged with terroristic threats
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County students have been charged after making inappropriate comments of a ‘threatening in nature’ towards other students. Evans and Grovetown Middle School parents received a letter about these separate incidents. The district states upon further investigation, the threats were ‘unsubstantiated’, but the...
Victim ID’d after body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s and Richmond County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting death for a body that was discovered on Meadowbrook Drive. Just before 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive near Deans Bridge Road where a deceased black...
Body found in building off Deans Bridge Road, apparent shooting
Augusta authorities launched an investigation into a suspicious death on Sunday. Richmond County sheriff's Lt. Kimberly Lee reported via a news release that deputies found the body of an unidentified Black male at a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive in south Augusta at approximately 1:24 p.m.
Family frustrated after son waits hours for help at scene of car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman says her son waited on a stretcher for almost three hours after first responders said there weren’t enough ambulances to take those injured in a Friday night crash. One was transported by a fire truck. The car accident happened around 5:57 p.m. on...
One person dead after being ejected from vehicle in accident on I-20 exit ramp to I-520
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person has died after being ejected from the vehicle in an accident. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division, officers responded to an accident on the I-20 Eastbound exit ramp to I-520 Westbound on Monday at 1:09 P.M. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the driver has […]
Two Theft Suspects Being Sought in Columbia County
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who ripped off the Walgreens store on Columbia Road in Martinez earlier this week during a Western Union transaction. The store manager told investigators he and an employee were helping the female when she reportedly picked up money that...
Do you recognize this Waynesboro man wanted for child molestation?
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a man wanted on suspicion of child molestation. Authorities said Friday they are looking for Jamie McNair. His offenses include child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery against a child under 16, and sexual...
Saluda crash kills one
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened on SC 23 near Dickert Drive, approximately 3.2 miles west of Batesburg, on Sunday, February 5. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on SC 23 when the person drove off the right […]
Have you seen this missing 13-year-old in Richmond County?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Tristan Christopher Gibb was last seen around 9 a.m. on the 900 block of Beman Street. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, and blue jeans. Officials describe him...
FOUND: Missing 13-year-old boy found according to RCSO
Investigators need your help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy last seen Friday morning.
Suspect gets life plus 20 for Richmond County robbery, shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury has convicted a 25-year-old man of a 2019 armed robbery and shooting that injured the victim. After a three-day trial that concluded Wednesday afternoon, Kadeem Blenman was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in confinement followed by five years of probation. District...
