Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
oregonobserver.com
Detective cleared of criminal liability in fatal shooting of Jose Jimenez
Dane County Sheriff’s Detective Clint Seltzner was cleared of any criminal liability by District Attorney Ismael Ozanne for the Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, killing of Oregon resident Jose C. Jimenez. According to a press release from the law enforcement agency, Seltzner was searching for Jimenez after he allegedly threatened...
Getting Drunk And Shooting Guns Is Good Way To Get Arrested In WI
Unlike popular belief, it isn't anything goes when it comes to boozing it up in Wisconsin. Many Residents And Visitors Like To Party In Wisconsin. I understand that Wisconsin is known as the Dairy State but I really don't think milk is their beverage of choice. It's more like booze. Specifically any kind of liquor. North of the Cheddar Curtain, people love to party. It seems like the visitors believe in the phrase, "when in Rome," because they'll join right in. When it comes to alcohol, they do things a little bit differently up there. The rules seem to be more relaxed.
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Suspect fires into home during domestic dispute
WESTBY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Westby man is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly firing several bullets into a Richland Co. home over the weekend. According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in a domestic relationship with the suspect told deputies they were arguing early Sunday morning and he threatened to shoot another man who was inside the Sylvan Township home. After that, the suspect fired multiple shots into side of the house using a gun he stole from a truck, the Sheriff’s Office’s report alleged.
Channel 3000
Madison police search for homicide suspect on east side
MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison are searching for a homicide suspect who they said was spotted on the city's east side Sunday night. Police said an off-duty officer reported a suspicious vehicle that a homicide suspect may have been riding in. A pursuit began near the Panera Bread on East Washington Avenue.
nbc15.com
Person of interest in homicide case on the run after pursuit on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person on interest in a homicide case is on the run after a pursuit on Madison’s east side Sunday. A release by the Madison Police Department said an off-duty officer spotted “a suspect who is wanted for serious, felony crimes” sitting inside of a car near the Panera Bread on East Springs Drive.
nbc15.com
67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.
nbc15.com
Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. The medical examiner identified her as Nicole Lemke, 29, of Janesville. Its statement indicated the forensic examination...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Arrested After Rash Of Auto Burglaries In Madison
On February 1, the Madison Police Department received reports of an auto burglary that was happening at the Saint Matthew’s United Methodist Church located at 7427 Old Canton Road and the Baptist HealthPLex located at 501 Baptist Drive in the City of Madison. During the initial investigation, responding officers...
nbc15.com
Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
nbc15.com
Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rural Wisconsin mom is ready to share her story. In 2016, her son was human trafficked in Madison and she says this is not the last time you are going to hear about these situations. She wants other parents to know what she went through, so they can understand what signs to look for.
nbc15.com
Sleeping driver crashes into Walworth Co. bar, Sheriff’s Office says
TOWN OF DARIEN, Wis. (WMTV) – A vehicle crashing into a Town of Darien bar early Friday morning was blamed for a large gas leak that forced the evacuation of the apartments above, the Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office reports. According to its statement, a Clinton man told a...
WIFR
Rockford man charged with Drug Induced Homicide
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of 13th street in Rockford for reports of a deceased woman on October 16, 2022. The Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continued to investigate the incident and were told that the woman died from adverse effects of fentanyl. She was identified as 39-year-olkd Tonya Marrufo.
nbc15.com
Sauk Co. woman accused of theft, misconduct while working as town treasurer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is accused of depositing property tax payments into her personal checking accounts while serving as a Sauk County town’s treasurer, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Friday. The DOR stated that Brittany Syvrud, 36, was charged recently with a felony count of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
101 WIXX
Female inmate dies in Rock County jail
JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
Channel 3000
CEO of company that operated Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
MADISON, Wis. -- The CEO of a New Jersey-based company that operated nursing homes in Wisconsin was indicted Thursday on charges of health care fraud, the Department of Justice announced. Kevin Breslin, 56, of Hoboken, N.J., and KBWB Operations LLC were also charged with six counts of wire fraud, three...
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 2-3-23 Hypocrite Snitch
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…the unknown Columbia County resident who we told you about Monday on Small Town Crime Wave. Early Sunday our weenie called police to report they were following a clearly intoxicate driver. Police thanked them for doing their civic duty and asked if they would mind continuing to follow the drunken driver until officers caught with them or at the very least, if they would be willing to meet with an officer and make a statement. However, the person who called police to report they were following a drunken driver, declined to do so because… (wait for it) they too were driving while intoxicated.
