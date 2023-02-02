Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Unseeded Parks beats top-seeded Garcia for her 1st title
LYON, France — Unseeded American Alycia Parks secured a stunning 7-6 (7), 7-5 upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Metropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title. “I think France has a special part in my heart right now,” Parks said. “I’ll...
wtatennis.com
Parks upsets Garcia in Lyon to win first WTA singles title
Alycia Parks won her first WTA singles title at the Open 6ème Sens Métropole de Lyon on Sunday, wrapping up her breakthrough week on the Hologic WTA Tour with her first Top 5 victory. The 22-year-old American upset No.1 seed and local hope Caroline Garcia, 7-6(7), 7-5, collecting...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Parks wins first-ever tour trophy, beats Garcia in straight sets
American Alycia Parks defeated Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, 7-6 (7), 7-5 to lift the Lyon Open trophy at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Sunday. It is her maiden title in her maiden final on the tour, and her second win over a player ranked in the top 10, following her victory over Maria Sakkari in Ostrava last year.
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon
A new tennis star is emerging with Alycia Parks beating Caroline Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5 to win her maiden WTA trophy in the hometown of Garcia in front of packed stands. Parks played a superb match to take down Garcia as the French player nearly lost her mind in this match. It was such a great display by the American, particularly under pressure because anytime Garcia had a chance the American would find a way to get out of it. She served incredibly hitting 15 aces which is just absurd.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Rankings Update: Parks rises 28 spots after Lyon Trophy Run
After a solid week of tennis, we have new WTA Rankings that saw some players like Parks and Andreescu rise while the top 10 remained unchanged. Not many tennis players played in the previous week with the events in Hua Hin and Lyon but we did see Alycia Parks announce herself in a major way. She defeated Caroline Garcia in her hometown Lyon in front of a packed crowd never buckling under pressure. The effort earned her a trophy and a rise in the rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
