If there’s one universal certainty right now, it’s that everyone’s examining the household budget. As Yvonne Stelpflug, senior vice president of Advisors Plus consulting at PSCU, told PYMNTS, it’s no surprise that the economy and persistently high inflation “really is top of mind for all credit union members.” Though inflation’s growth rate has been slowing over the past several months, it’s still well beyond the desired 2% rate targeted by the Federal Reserve.

7 HOURS AGO