Read full article on original website
Related
Auto Repair Software Developer Xolvis Integrates Open Banking Payments With Volt
Xolvis has teamed with Volt to integrate open banking payments into its platform. The Munich-based software developer announced in a Thursday (Feb. 2) blog post that it will enable open banking payments for its customers in Europe thanks to the partnership with Volt, a London-based FinTech that specializes in real-time, account-to-account payments.
India Tests Contactless Digital Rupee Payments
Indian banks and retailers have reportedly begun accepting contactless payments made with digital rupees. The move is part of the Reserve Bank of India’s retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot project, TechCrunch reported. Reliance Retail is the first merchant to take part in the pilot, the report said,...
Fintiv and Geoswift Partner on Digital Remittances to Asia
Fintiv and Geoswift have partnered on enabling cross-border remittance payments into Asia. The collaboration — which brings together Fintiv’s mobile commerce platform and Geoswift’s payment technology and Asian cross-border payments expertise — will allow the remittances to be made through Fintiv’s mobile wallets, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
'Nearshoring' Trend Puts Spotlight on Cross-Border Payment Frictions
Continental nearshoring is driving a broad shift in both global trade and friction-free B2B payments. Supply-chain disruptions, prolonged “zero COVID” shutdowns in China, and soaring shipping rates, alongside widespread geopolitical uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are combining to fuel a nearshoring trend as companies look to strategically diversify their operations in the hopes of avoiding overreliance on a single market or one that is hemispheres away.
Demand for Flexible B2B Payments Fuels EU BNPL Growth
Business-to-business (B2B) payments are fueling the uptake of buy now, pay later (BNPL) in Europe. While the explosion of the BNPL concept has primarily centered on the business-to-consumer (B2C) sector, in recent years, BNPL for business has been gaining traction, buoyed by increasing funding rounds and partnerships. In Europe, for...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Banks on High Alert as Check Fraud Threatens New Deposits
The old-fashioned check looms as a 2023 flashpoint in the battle vs. the fraudsters. Criminals steal checks from mailboxes. Enter the search term “check washing” into any search engine and headlines have massed over the past several weeks, citing businesses and banks that have been scammed. In September,...
New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22
The location will be the eighth in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ.com.
Phlo Raises $12M to Extend Digital Pharmacy Services Across UK
Scotland-based digital pharmacy Phlo has reportedly raised 10 million pounds (about $12 million) in Series A funding. The digital pharmacy will use the new capital to expand the reach of both Phlo Digital Pharmacy, which offers patients same-day delivery of medications in two British cities, and Phlo Connect, which provides healthcare providers with a digital infrastructure platform, Tech Funding News reported Friday (Feb. 3).
Follow the Consumer for Payments Innovation, Says Bank of America’s Innovation Chief
Consumer behavior will continue to drive payments innovation, says Alexandra Johnson, head of bank Innovation at Bank of America, in the PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. The unexpected and unpredictable are becoming more common than we previously thought normal. We head into another “unprecedented” year where...
Mobily Expands Mobile Payment Service in Saudi Arabia
Mobily has expanded its new mobile payment service, Mobily Pay. The Saudi Arabian telecom service provider has expanded Mobily Pay services in the county via a partnership with Swedish technology company Ericsson, according to a Monday (Feb. 6) press release. Ericsson will “continuously evolve and enhance” the Mobily Pay platform...
EU FinTechs Unlock Small Business Growth Using Open Banking
Open banking can help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in more ways than one. In fact, from payment gateways to automatic invoicing software, a variety of Europe-based startups are using the technology to better cater to the needs of the SMB market. Payments Automation. Managing and tracking payments can be...
Instacart Deploys Scan & Pay as In-Store Shoppers Demand Digitization
Instacart’s first Scan & Pay checkout deployment comes as in-store mobile features catch on among grocers. The grocery aggregator announced Monday (Feb. 6) that Foodcellar Market, a grocer in Queens, New York, is the first to offer the own-device self-service option to all in-store customers. “Our technology helps [grocers]...
Discover Says Debit’s Resilience Drives New Payments Opportunities
“Consumer behavior has a tendency to be very durable.”. David Schneider, president of PULSE®, part of Discover® Global Network, acknowledged to Karen Webster that we’ve all gone online in the past three years to use digital payments — if we hadn’t been doing so already.
Airswift CEO: Crypto Future Is Decentralization With Regulated Infrastructure
Regulated decentralized systems will be key to an improved outlook for the cryptocurrency industry, Airswift CEO Dr. Yan Zhang writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. The cryptocurrency industry, which is resilient and undergoing a self-healing process, will enjoy a much better outlook in...
Figure Technologies Cuts Funding Goal Amid Venture Capital Downturn
Figure Technologies has reportedly cut its funding goal and may spin off some product lines. Bloomberg reported Monday (Feb. 6) that the startup building blockchain-based financial products aims to raise $100 million — one-third of the amount it had planned earlier and seemed to be near achieving— but that it may wait until the venture capital market picks up.
3 Ways 5G Is Set to Revolutionize Real-Time B2B Payments
As global tech architecture advances, the time is ripe for the consumerization of B2B payments. This means increased personalization and real-time responsiveness, transactional transparency, and an overall B2B money movement experience that is much more streamlined and friction-free. The good news is this rosy future doesn’t appear to be that...
‘Data-Driven Intelligence’ Helps Credit Union Members Navigate Inflation’s Challenges
If there’s one universal certainty right now, it’s that everyone’s examining the household budget. As Yvonne Stelpflug, senior vice president of Advisors Plus consulting at PSCU, told PYMNTS, it’s no surprise that the economy and persistently high inflation “really is top of mind for all credit union members.” Though inflation’s growth rate has been slowing over the past several months, it’s still well beyond the desired 2% rate targeted by the Federal Reserve.
ShiftMed Raises $200M to Expand Digital Healthcare Labor Marketplace
ShiftMed has raised $200 million to expand its digital healthcare labor marketplace. The platform, which connects healthcare providers with licensed nurses, aims to expand its national footprint across the healthcare market, ShiftMed said in a Monday (Feb. 6) press release. “Healthcare providers continue to struggle with access to credentialed workers...
Movado’s Digital Transformation Clocks 10x Increase in Online Sales
Moving a classic fashion brand into a digital-first world has its challenges, so famed watchmaker Movado Group has kept a tight focus on its core while undergoing a digital transformation. Movado Group President of Commercial, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Technology Officer Behzad Soltani told PYMNTS how the brand has...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0