Border Report

Juarez wants migrants off city streets

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 4 days ago

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – The City of Juarez said it will ask Venezuelan migrants to leave busy street intersections where they are trying to earn a living washing car windows and asking for “solidarity” from motorists.

City officials say they are doing this for the safety of the migrants who can get run over while approaching the motorists and to protect them from cold temperatures. But merchants along busy tourist strips like Juarez and Lerdo avenues said the migrants have become a nuisance.

On Thursday, one of them called the police after several Venezuelans allegedly began punching each other and one pulled a large knife, in a dispute for control of the busy Lerdo and Mejia intersection three blocks south of El Paso’s Stanton Street Bridge.

“Things have gotten ugly. We don’t want to affect (the migrants), we simply want them to let us work,” said Talo Maldonado, who runs a print shop on Avenida Lerdo. “Since they came, there have been problems. Yesterday, a motorist got mad because they scratched his car. He came back followed by two other cars, but they (the migrants) had left already. […] They are doing too many crazy things now. We want them out of here.”

‘Little coins’ from passing motorists keeping migrants from going hungry

Juarez police on the scene confirmed the incident and said they took several people into custody but would not divulge who they were or their nationality.

Dr. Humberto Flores, a dentist whose business is also located on Lerdo, said he fears the large number of migrants on street corners will drive off potential clients.

“For more than a month, a large group of people from Venezuela are hanging out here, they approach cars, try to clean the windshield. Yesterday, they had a fight, but today it was worse,” Flores said. “I don’t criticize them because I know they have needs, but if they (the motorists) tell them ‘no,’ it’s no.”

Flores said the presence of the migrants affects his business, which is heavily dependent on U.S. visitors.

“As it is, they don’t come because of the violence (in Juarez), and now this. […] That has affected us greatly,” the dentist said.

Santiago Gonzalez Reyes, head of Juarez’s Human Rights Office, said city officials this week contacted at least 57 migrants hanging out at street corners. City officials offered them shelter and job referrals – the local industry has thousands of unfilled jobs.

Gonzalez said most of the migrants the city has come in contact with agree to leave the streets. But he said they are quickly replaced by others.

“This is something that is becoming common. There are a lot of people at intersections,” he said. “Our main concern is families, making sure they are in safe places with access to medical and education services. Several businesses are working with us to accommodate the migrants.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

At another Downtown Juarez intersection, a migrant who identified himself as Samuel Machina said he and most of his peers approach motorists in a courteous manner and desist if told “no thanks.”

However, he said he realizes too many migrants who were not allowed to cross into the United States to seek political asylum are stuck in Juarez and need to make a living any way they can.

Gonzales said the Kiki Romero municipal shelter hosted more than 700 migrants in January.

mark may
4d ago

it will be a matter of time until that will happen here . what Biden did was to create chaos for a distraction from what he or might I say Democrats are planning to become a socialism country

Reply(11)
94
Tosha Laning
4d ago

You can thank Biden for the mess in Mexico as well. Joey is on a roll isn't he. Leaving destruction everywhere in the wake of his presidential candidacy.

Reply
52
Jessy Garci
4d ago

Why dont they just stay and try to fix their countries and protest instead of running away creating headaches for people and themselves. I just can't believe why no one is asking why are all of these people from different countries coming here in unprecedented numbers. This isn't normal but the president and other leaderships refuse to ask their government why they're letting these people flee on purpose.

Reply
37
