Navarone Garcia, Priscilla Presley’s Son, Admits He Got Clean From Fentanyl At Mom’s Place

 4 days ago
Navarone Garcia, Priscilla Presley’s son whom she had with Marco Garibaldi, recently disclosed his recovery journey from his fentanyl addiction. The 35-year-old stated in an interview with People that his struggles with drug addiction started during his teenage years when he began to use heroin. “I would dabble in it,” he told the outlet. “I would maybe do it once every three months, or if it was around.”

The Them Guns frontman also stated that he went deeper into drug abuse when he tried fentanyl which he became addicted to. However, Navarone made a decision to get clean during a planned visit to his then-girlfriend and current wife, Elisa. Also, his mother, Priscilla was instrumental in his recovery as he stayed with her during the rehab period.

Navarone Garcia started using fentanyl unknowingly

Navarone disclosed that his use of fentanyl was not planned because he thought it was his choice drug, heroin. “I was under the impression I was doing heroin, but then it’d turn out to be fentanyl. That was a whole different beast. I became so addicted that I’d need it every 45 minutes. It went downhill quickly.”

He also stated that he continued with the drug because he felt good and was not yet ready. “I knew I wasn’t ready to quit for a while, and I knew that if I was forced to quit, that it would be almost impossible to do it again without dying,” Navarone explained. “I was afraid I would get back to having zero tolerance. But I reached the point I was ready.”

Navarone Garcia decided to get clean for a visit to his girlfriend

After years of addiction to fentanyl, the 35-year-old got the motivation to quit the use of hard drugs in 2020 while planning to visit his girlfriend, Elisa who later became his wife, in her country, Switzerland. “When COVID happened, I wanted to go there and see her for more than three or four days,” the Them Guns frontman said. “I didn’t want to have to bring a pound of fentanyl with me anywhere I went. I buckled down and said, ‘Let’s see how bad this can get.'”

In order to get rehabilitated, Navarone went to his mom’s house where he spent a month undergoing detoxification treatments. “I was pretty much in my bed in the fetal position all day,” he said while also recalling that whenever he felt healthy, he would sit in her mom’s steam room. “It feels like a different lifetime, almost. The whole world got a lot better [afterward].”

Priscilla Presley Remembers Elvis On What Would Have Been His 88th Birthday

The world recently celebrated what would have been Elvis Presley‘s 88th birthday. Due to the success of the recent Elvis biopic, tons of fans came out to the celebration at his former residence Graceland. His only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, held the event there. While his ex-wife Priscilla was reportedly not in attendance, she did remember Elvis on his birthday.
Covering "the good old days" for fans of the '50s, '60s, '70s, and '80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

