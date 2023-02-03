Read full article on original website
Related
Video from Texas DPS shows 5 alleged undocumented immigrants being smuggled in Houston driver's car
A total of five undocumented immigrants were escorted out of the vehicle, including an Iranian National who was found hiding inside the trunk, according to Texas DPS.
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
KTRE
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man with more than warrants was arrested in Harris County. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies responded on Feb. 3 to the 500 block of FM 1960 after they received reports of a man walking on the roadway and impeding traffic. The deputies located...
KSAT 12
Texas man with over 100 warrants arrested for walking on road, impeding traffic
HARRIS COUNTY – A Texas man was found with over 100 warrants after he was arrested for walking on the roadway and impeding traffic, according to authorities. On Friday, deputies responded to reports of the man in the 500 block of FM 1960 in Houston, according to Mark Herman, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4.
2 hospitalized after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed chase and crashing in Galveston
Deputies said they recovered an undetermined amount of drugs from the car. The suspect behind the wheel and a passenger were taken to the hospital, and a puppy in the car remained unharmed.
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, search continues for others involved
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a Harris County Constable Deputy fired his weapon at a carjacking suspect. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, a constable deputy was pursing a stolen vehicle that was taken...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $100K: Former Harris County Jail detention officer charged in 2021 inmate death, DA says
HOUSTON – A former Harris County Jail detention officer was indicted Thursday and charged in connection to the death of an inmate from 2021, which is the first time charges have been filed for an in-custody death at the jail, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
Dad accidentally drowned in Brays Bayou while in town for baby's transplant, medical examiner says
After an intensive search for 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who disappeared while jogging through MacGregor Park, the medical examiner confirmed he accidentally drowned.
KTSA
Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is being charged with human smuggling after Zavala County Deputies found more than a dozen illegal migrants stashed in a vehicle she was driving. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 5:30 A.M. Sunday on Highway 57 in Zavala County....
Click2Houston.com
Suspect taken into custody after stealing ambulance from Houston Fire Department, leading police on chase, officials say
HOUSTON – Houston police were involved in a chase Monday after a suspect stole an ambulance from a Houston Fire Department station, according to the Houston Police Department. According to the fire department, the suspect stole a black Infinity in the Heights area, then drove the car to the...
Click2Houston.com
Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Galveston County
SAN LEON, Texas – Deputies in San Leon say they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. The incident reportedly took place at a home near 24th Street and Avenue D on Saturday. According to officials, deputies responded to calls of gunshots and reports of a woman screaming. Law enforcement officers...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
thekatynews.com
Looking for the Next of Kin
We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
3 young men found after going missing at off-road park in Crosby, Harris County sheriff says
About 45 minutes after announcing the disappearance Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the three had been found safe.
Click2Houston.com
‘K9 Mattress Mack’: Precinct 4′s newest officer named after community philanthropist
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Mark Herman’s Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has announced a new member of its squad, and the name is all too familiar for Houstonians. The newest member is a K9 officer named after popular businessman, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale. K9 officer ‘Mattress...
Click2Houston.com
Headless goats, chickens, and a pigeon found on Galveston beach believed to be part of Santeria animal sacrifice ceremony
GALVESTON, Texas – Beachgoers in Galveston reportedly came across a ‘macabre’ scene on Sunday morning. According to Galveston Animal Control Officials, officers were called to the beach near 56th Street at around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported finding headless carcasses of goats, chickens, and a pigeon. Lt....
Click2Houston.com
Wife held on $5M bond after husband dies in the ER following ‘suspicious illness’, deputies say
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested after deputies say they were called to the hospital when her husband went to the hospital with a suspicious illness. According to deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious illness in the emergency room. Officials say the patient was transported via ambulance from Beach City in Chambers Co.
Man dead after Bullard home invasion
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
Surveillance video shows chaos following shooting outside Houston event center
HOUSTON — Surveillance video showed the chaos that erupted following a shooting outside of an event hall in southwest Houston Saturday night. Houston police are still looking for whoever is responsible. New surveillance video from another business across the street captured the chaos as hundreds of teens went running...
Click2Houston.com
Driver dead after street racing on I-10 in Chambers County, deputies say
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A driver has been pronounced dead after deputies say they crashed while racing against other vehicles on Saturday. According to officials, multiple vehicles were racing down Interstate 10 eastbound toward Winnie from Mont Belvieu at around 2:45 p.m. Deputies say they located one of the...
Comments / 1