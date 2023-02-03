ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

101.5 KNUE

Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas

In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
BULLARD, TX
KTRE

Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man with more than warrants was arrested in Harris County. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies responded on Feb. 3 to the 500 block of FM 1960 after they received reports of a man walking on the roadway and impeding traffic. The deputies located...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Looking for the Next of Kin

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Wife held on $5M bond after husband dies in the ER following ‘suspicious illness’, deputies say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested after deputies say they were called to the hospital when her husband went to the hospital with a suspicious illness. According to deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious illness in the emergency room. Officials say the patient was transported via ambulance from Beach City in Chambers Co.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man dead after Bullard home invasion

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
BULLARD, TX

