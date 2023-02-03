ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores, including 4 in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Once-popular home goods retailer chain Bed Bath & Beyond is closing another 87 stores -- including four in Minnesota.Last year, the company announced it would close 150 locations that were underperforming across the U.S. in a bid to cut costs amid declining sales.A list of closings reveals that stores in Bloomington, Rochester, Minnetonka, and Roseville will shutter their doors in the coming weeks.According to the Bed Bath & Beyond website, there are seven stores in the whole state of Minnesota. Soon, the only remaining stores will be in Apple Valley, Maple Grove and Woodbury, leaving no stores outside of the Twin Cities...
tourcounsel.com

Crossroads Center | Shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota

Crossroads Center is a shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, United States, and is the largest mall in the state outside the core Twin Cities metro area. Its six anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, Target, Scheels All Sports, HomeGoods, and DSW Inc. The Marshall Field's store (originally Dayton's was officially renamed Macy's on September 9, 2006.
Kristen Walters

Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
KARE 11

Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores

Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
KROC News

Wisconsin Restaurant Has Epic Way to Handle Ex’s – FIRE!

I know we are supposed to love everyone, but if you've ever had a relationship end because...let's just say hypothetically speaking, the guy was an absolute jerk and cheated on you, a little revenge can be fun. 💔 Yes, the comfort from friends when they say "you are so better off without him" is nice but a restaurant in Wisconsin has something better to heal your broken heart - FIRE. 🔥🔥🔥
106.9 KROC

Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota

Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
KROC News

About 37 Million Popular Cleaning Products Sold In Minnesota Recalled

If you are looking for your favorite cleaning product on store shelves in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin and you can't find it, there is a very good chance that it was part of a huge recall. Clorox recalled about 37 million cleaning products due to the possibility of harmful bacteria in the product that could cause a serious infection that could require medical treatment.
B105

One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy

Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
US 103.3

A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota

As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
redlakenationnews.com

Payday Friday is becoming Payday Wednesday in Minnesota

Payday Friday is increasingly coming one or two days early - on Wednesday or sometimes Thursday. So are government benefits such as Social Security payments and other direct deposits. It's not because employers or the government are moving the funds earlier. Rather, the shift is due to a growing number...
kfgo.com

Minnesota first in nation to screen for CMV

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is the first state in the nation to screen all newborns for congenital CMV, a viral infection that can have serious health effects if not detected early and treated. Symptoms can include hearing loss, but a small number of babies will have a very...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KROC News

KROC News

