MINNEAPOLIS -- Once-popular home goods retailer chain Bed Bath & Beyond is closing another 87 stores -- including four in Minnesota.Last year, the company announced it would close 150 locations that were underperforming across the U.S. in a bid to cut costs amid declining sales.A list of closings reveals that stores in Bloomington, Rochester, Minnetonka, and Roseville will shutter their doors in the coming weeks.According to the Bed Bath & Beyond website, there are seven stores in the whole state of Minnesota. Soon, the only remaining stores will be in Apple Valley, Maple Grove and Woodbury, leaving no stores outside of the Twin Cities...
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Center | Shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota
Crossroads Center is a shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, United States, and is the largest mall in the state outside the core Twin Cities metro area. Its six anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, Target, Scheels All Sports, HomeGoods, and DSW Inc. The Marshall Field's store (originally Dayton's was officially renamed Macy's on September 9, 2006.
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
The first church built in Pine Island, Minnesota has now closed its doors as a place of worship and is ready for its next adventure. It was built back in 1874 and is listed for under $200,000. What could be done to this piece of history in its next chapter?
I know we are supposed to love everyone, but if you've ever had a relationship end because...let's just say hypothetically speaking, the guy was an absolute jerk and cheated on you, a little revenge can be fun. 💔 Yes, the comfort from friends when they say "you are so better off without him" is nice but a restaurant in Wisconsin has something better to heal your broken heart - FIRE. 🔥🔥🔥
Ya ever wondered what kind of home you could get in Minnesota for $11 Million? More than I could imagine. It's a lot!
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
If you are looking for your favorite cleaning product on store shelves in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin and you can't find it, there is a very good chance that it was part of a huge recall. Clorox recalled about 37 million cleaning products due to the possibility of harmful bacteria in the product that could cause a serious infection that could require medical treatment.
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
If you want to try some of the best pizza in the entire country, you don't even have to leave Minnesota, as one local pizza place was just included on a list of the best pizza restaurants in the US. There are a lot of lists going around the internet...
I'm not complaining about all of the breweries that Minnesota has, but I think we need to slide that over for just a moment and highlight something else in our state - CHOCOLATE! To me, a drive to see multiple chocolate shops in a day sounds like the perfect road trip!
It's a little-known piece of geologic history, nestled in a Minnesota forest. Just be careful not to wear any magnetic apparel around it, or you might not be able to get away. Be prepared for a bit of a hike while heading to this towering rock, as it's only accessible by hiking trails.
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
OnlyInYourState
Taconite Harbor is a former mining community on the north shore of Lake Superior that was abandoned in the 1980s – now a ghost town, with its location and history, we think it would be excellent as the next Minnesota state park. Thus, Taconite Harbor has a history related...
If you hate rats and mice you might want to avoid these two Minnesota cities. No one wants to have rats or mice running around in their house. In addition to how the little rodents can damage your property, they also spread diseases that can pose a serious risk to public health.
redlakenationnews.com
Payday Friday is increasingly coming one or two days early - on Wednesday or sometimes Thursday. So are government benefits such as Social Security payments and other direct deposits. It's not because employers or the government are moving the funds earlier. Rather, the shift is due to a growing number...
kfgo.com
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is the first state in the nation to screen all newborns for congenital CMV, a viral infection that can have serious health effects if not detected early and treated. Symptoms can include hearing loss, but a small number of babies will have a very...
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KROC News
Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
