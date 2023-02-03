ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

newsnationnow.com

Man shot by deputies after stabbing K-9 during standoff

(NewsNation) — A man was fatally shot by South Carolina deputies after he stabbed a K-9 police dog during a standoff, officials said. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they were at Darius L.J. Holcomb’s home to serve an arrest warrant when the situation escalated. Holcomb threatened deputies with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom, officials said.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Newberry deputies arrest woman following car chase

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County officials have caught a women in the Whitmire-area after deputies had been chasing her Monday morning. Officials were looking for a Woman wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans, with dark-colored hair, stands 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Deputies reportedly...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are trying to identify the man. They say he...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Fire Department said they responded to ta vehicle fire that was caused by a crash on Monday afternoon. According to the department, crews were on scene at around 2:48 p.m. at 2117 Hwy. 81 North. Officials said there were no injuries and...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Chloe Cruell, a missing 12-year-old last seen earlier tonight. Deputies said Cruell was last seen around 7:16 p.m. at 2309 Assembly View Drive. She was wearing a smoke gray hoodie with Chuckie on it, khaki pants, silver and black crocs, and was carrying a black backpack full of clothing.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night following a crash in Westminster. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash was reported around 9:33 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road. The victim was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

20-year-old dies after Friday night crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges

MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
MARION, SC

