Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg family asks for body cam footage and transparency after deadly deputy involved shooting
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A family torn apart by grief spoke out Monday along with area racial justice leaders after a deputy-involved shooting ended Darius Holcomb's life. "We want transparency and accountability," said Elder James Johnson, CEO of the Racial Justice Network Monday. "We don't want to wait on the body cams and the dash cams."
newsnationnow.com
Man shot by deputies after stabbing K-9 during standoff
(NewsNation) — A man was fatally shot by South Carolina deputies after he stabbed a K-9 police dog during a standoff, officials said. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they were at Darius L.J. Holcomb’s home to serve an arrest warrant when the situation escalated. Holcomb threatened deputies with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom, officials said.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
wach.com
Newberry deputies arrest woman following car chase
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County officials have caught a women in the Whitmire-area after deputies had been chasing her Monday morning. Officials were looking for a Woman wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans, with dark-colored hair, stands 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Deputies reportedly...
Police: Grandmother faces charges after child overdoses on fentanyl
An Upstate grandmother is facing charges after police said a child overdosed on fentanyl.
WYFF4.com
Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are trying to identify the man. They say he...
WYFF4.com
Seneca man arrested for pointing pistol and kidnapping two teenagers, deputies say
MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. — A man from Seneca was arrested for kidnapping two teenagers and weapon charges, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Martin Pena Altamirano, 50, of Seneca, was booked into Oconee County Detention Center a little after 2:50 p.m. on Friday. The investigation...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Fire Department said they responded to ta vehicle fire that was caused by a crash on Monday afternoon. According to the department, crews were on scene at around 2:48 p.m. at 2117 Hwy. 81 North. Officials said there were no injuries and...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Chloe Cruell, a missing 12-year-old last seen earlier tonight. Deputies said Cruell was last seen around 7:16 p.m. at 2309 Assembly View Drive. She was wearing a smoke gray hoodie with Chuckie on it, khaki pants, silver and black crocs, and was carrying a black backpack full of clothing.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney, troopers say
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Troopers said three people were hurt and one was killed following a head-on crash along Hudson Road.
WYFF4.com
Complaints about heavy traffic at North Carolina home leads to drug charges, deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A complaint about heavy traffic at a North Carolina home has led to a drug house being closed and a man behind bars, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Harris Street after...
Man accused of leaving nails, screws in roadway debris in Greenwood
A man is accused of leaving nails and screws in roadway debris in Greenwood.
Crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night following a crash in Westminster. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash was reported around 9:33 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road. The victim was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 […]
FOX Carolina
20-year-old dies after Friday night crash
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
WBTV
Rock Hill man struggles to heal after surviving shooting nearly a year ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Life for 28-year-old Travis Rowell changed forever after going to help a friend in March of 2022. “She called me and said she didn’t feel safe at her house,” Rowell shared. “She said, ‘could you come over? I don’t feel safe.’”
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges
MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
Woman dies in Anderson Co. house fire, 2 others injured
A woman died during a house fire late Wednesday evening in Anderson County.
Fentanyl disguised as other drugs found in South Carolina town; police renew warnings
LAURENS, S.C. — A dangerous drug has been found in a South Carolina town disguised as another leading to a warning from a small-town police department. Laurens Police said that officers wanted to spread awareness following the discovery of fentanyl pills on Wednesday night that were intentionally made to look like oxycodone HCl pills.
Only on 9: Man shot by serial killer in Chester County focuses on recovery
Jeremy Robinson is still recovering from mental and emotional scars. Nearly two years ago, police arrested a couple connected to five murders and crime sprees across multiple states.
