KTVB

'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares Why She Thinks Dad Kody 'Changed'

Kody Brown's kids are noticing a definite change in the man they grew up with. The Sister Wives star's 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, whom he shares with his ex Christine Brown, recently spoke on her weekly YouTube recap of the family's TLC reality series about how he's changed. When one...
Dwayne Johnson Shares Update on Mom's Health Following Her Scary Car Crash (Exclusive)

Dwayne Johnson says his mother, Ata Johnson, is well on the mend following her scary car crash last week, which the actor said did very little to break her spirit. Speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, the action star said "she's doing good," while also offering what went through his mind when he got the call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney Pose on GRAMMYs Red Carpet After Suspending Divorce

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are together once more! On Sunday, the couple stepped out for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, nearly five months after they suspended their divorce proceedings. The couple opted for all-black looks, with Branch in a long-sleeved, tea-length dress and her husband wearing a leather jacket...
Selena Gomez's Friend Raquelle Stevens Breaks Silence on 'My Mind & Me' Criticism

Selena Gomez's pal is fighting back against criticism of their friendship. During an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Raquelle Stevens revealed how she felt after Gomez's fans slammed scenes in the singer's My Mind & Me documentary. The AppleTV+ doc, which covers Gomez's life from 2016 to...
Trevor Noah Helps Adele Finally Meet Dwayne Johnson During 2023 GRAMMYs Monologue

Once again, Trevor Noah delivered the laughs during his opening monologue for the 2023 GRAMMYs, which marks his third time as host of the Recording Academy's annual awards show. On Sunday, the former Daily Show host took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the primetime ceremony, before the biggest awards of the night were handed out live.
LOS ANGELES, CA
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer Teases How the Iconic Group Came Together

Although Grease is the word, the Pink Ladies are the ones to watch in the first full-length trailer for the upcoming original musical series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which chronicles how the iconic all-female high school group came together. Set four years before the events of Grease, which...

