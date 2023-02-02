Read full article on original website
Why Ben Affleck Wasn't 'His Usual Self' During GRAMMYs Date Night With Jennifer Lopez: Source
Ben Affleck wasn't himself at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards. After the 50-year-old went viral for his less-than-thrilled facial expressions during the event, a source tells ET about Affleck's date night with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. "Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have...
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Baby Boy
Spotted: new parents Paris Hilton and Carter Reum!. On Saturday, the couple turned the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons into a glamorous date night out. According to the social media star, it was their first since announcing in late January that they welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares Why She Thinks Dad Kody 'Changed'
Kody Brown's kids are noticing a definite change in the man they grew up with. The Sister Wives star's 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, whom he shares with his ex Christine Brown, recently spoke on her weekly YouTube recap of the family's TLC reality series about how he's changed. When one...
What Jennifer Lopez Said to Ben Affleck During Viral GRAMMYs Moment, According to a Lipreader
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's viral GRAMMYs moment is being decoded. During Sunday's ceremony, the couple sparked social media intrigue when they were seen having a conversation while host Trevor Noah did a bit in front of them. It all started when Affleck whispered something in his wife's ear, and...
Dwayne Johnson Shares Update on Mom's Health Following Her Scary Car Crash (Exclusive)
Dwayne Johnson says his mother, Ata Johnson, is well on the mend following her scary car crash last week, which the actor said did very little to break her spirit. Speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, the action star said "she's doing good," while also offering what went through his mind when he got the call.
T.J. Holmes Spotted Jewelry Shopping Ahead of Amy Robach's 50th Birthday
T.J. Holmes was spotted shopping for jewelry on Saturday ahead of Amy Robach's 50th birthday this week. The Daily Mail reported that Holmes was seen looking at gold rings in David Yurman's downtown Manhattan store, and inspecting gold chains from Tiffany & Co. He left Tiffany & Co. with a...
Paul Rudd Spills on 'Only Murders' Role, Working with Selena Gomez (Exclusive)
A new murder in the building, and a new season of mystery and intrigue! Paul Rudd is joining the cast for the hotly anticipated third season of Only Murders in the Building, and the celebrated actor couldn't be more excited. Rudd walked the carpet at the premiere of Ant-Man and...
'The Bachelor': The Women Fume After Zach and Kaity Have Overnight Date Before Fantasy Suites
Zach Shallcross is unafraid to make bold moves. On Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, the tech executive bummed out every woman except Kaity when he invited the ER nurse to stay overnight with him during their one-on-one date. When Kaity was revealed as the nighttime one-on-one date recipient, it...
'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline Talks Working With Ex Chase Stokes, Shares Current Relationship Status
As Outer Banks fans gear up for the release of the highly anticipated third season of the hit Netflix series, Madelyn Cline is opening up about her relationship status with her ex-boyfriend and co-star, Chase Stokes. Cline graces the cover of the February/March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, where she discusses...
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney Pose on GRAMMYs Red Carpet After Suspending Divorce
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are together once more! On Sunday, the couple stepped out for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, nearly five months after they suspended their divorce proceedings. The couple opted for all-black looks, with Branch in a long-sleeved, tea-length dress and her husband wearing a leather jacket...
2023 GRAMMYs Cutest Couples: Check Out Miranda Lambert, Lizzo and More Stars' Date Nights
We're just a few weeks away from Valentine's Day and love is already in the air at the 65th GRAMMY Awards. The big event turned out to be a date night for a slew of celebrities who showed up on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Pretending to Interview Adam Levine About Infidelity
Behati Prinsloo has joined the chat. On Monday, podcast host Alex Cooper teased an upcoming interview on her popular Call Her Daddy podcast. In a teaser clip, Cooper seemed to be interviewing singer Adam Levine, though her guest was never shown. "I have to tell you, I was a huge...
Selena Gomez's Friend Raquelle Stevens Breaks Silence on 'My Mind & Me' Criticism
Selena Gomez's pal is fighting back against criticism of their friendship. During an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Raquelle Stevens revealed how she felt after Gomez's fans slammed scenes in the singer's My Mind & Me documentary. The AppleTV+ doc, which covers Gomez's life from 2016 to...
Trevor Noah Helps Adele Finally Meet Dwayne Johnson During 2023 GRAMMYs Monologue
Once again, Trevor Noah delivered the laughs during his opening monologue for the 2023 GRAMMYs, which marks his third time as host of the Recording Academy's annual awards show. On Sunday, the former Daily Show host took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the primetime ceremony, before the biggest awards of the night were handed out live.
Harry Styles Is Praised by One Direction's Liam Payne and Niall Horan After His GRAMMY Wins
Liam Payne is proving just how fast the night changes! On Monday, after his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles, took home the award for Album of the Year at the 2023 GRAMMYs, the "Strip That Down" singer took to Instagram to show some love. "Wow… this image is really...
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker 'Excited' for Fun GRAMMY Awards Date Night (Exclusive)
Red carpet date night! Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker shined on the red carpet at this year's GRAMMY Awards. The 18-year-old Dancing With the Stars champion and the 19-year-old rocker were all smiles as they walked the carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, and spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about coming out to the star-studded event.
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Reunite for 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' 20th Anniversary
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, which first debuted in theaters on Feb. 7, 2003. The two stars appeared on Instagram Live to discuss their hit rom-com, revisit memories of working together and imagine where their characters are now.
Vanessa Lachey Says 'Love Is Blind' Fans Will Be 'Very Satisfied' With Raven and SK's Ending (Exclusive)
Vanessa Lachey doesn't think Love Is Blind fans will be disappointed when the season 3 After the Altar special drops its three episodes on Friday. The co-host of the hit Netflix dating show opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about how the special covers the drama between stars Raven and SK.
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Claps Back About Privacy and Boundaries Online
Mady Gosselin has made her point loud and clear. The 22-year-old daughter of former reality stars Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin took to TikTok with a frank response to someone commenting about her famous family. "This is the singular time I’m going to address this because it is sending me...
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer Teases How the Iconic Group Came Together
Although Grease is the word, the Pink Ladies are the ones to watch in the first full-length trailer for the upcoming original musical series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which chronicles how the iconic all-female high school group came together. Set four years before the events of Grease, which...
