Bret Michaels has gone through his ups and downs when it comes to his health. It's the life he's known since he was six years old and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Between then and now he's also had a brain hemorrhage and, soon after that, a stroke. Through it all, the rock star says he wakes up every day feeling the only way he knows how -- victorious.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO