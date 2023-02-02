Read full article on original website
Rihanna Performs Medley of Biggest Hits During Super Bowl Halftime Performance
That Rihanna reign just won't let up! The Oscar-nominated singer took the stage for an epic performance during the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. The singer -- who rocked an all-red outfit -- kicked off her performance with "B***h Better Have My Money," before launching into "Where Have You Been" as she went into a dance break.
Why Rihanna Won’t Be Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Grammy winner is headlining the #FentyBowl for other reasons.
Watch Jerry O'Connell Give Rebecca Romijn a Steamy 'Magic Mike' Style Lap Dance (Exclusive)
Jerry O'Connell is showing off his moves for wife Rebecca Romijn. On Friday's episode of The Talk, the show celebrates co-host O'Connell's upcoming 49th birthday with all things Magic Mike. After welcoming on Magic Mike's Last Dance stars Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek, O'Connell stripped down alongside Magic Mike Live...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Remembered By Wife Alllison Holker, Ellen DeGeneres and More at Celebration of Life
Allison Holker, Ellen DeGeneres, Wayne Brady and approximately 500 friends and family members gathered Saturday in Los Angeles for Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Celebration of Life, ET has learned. There were a number of moving speeches and tributes delivered in honor of the late DJ. Boss' wife was among those who...
A$AP Rocky Cheers on Pregnant Rihanna, Honors Her With Jacket During Halftime Show
Rihanna had her biggest fan in the audience as she took the stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. During the performance -- where the Oscar-nominated singer showed off her baby bump in a custom Alia jacket and gloves combo -- the A$AP Rocky was on the sidelines cheering her on.
'The Last of Us' Star Lamar Johnson on Episode 5's Heartbreaking End (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 5, titled "Endure and Survive." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. Every episode of The Last of Us seems to come with a guarantee: You're going to meet an amazing new character, and, an hour later, be emotionally devastated about them.
Rihanna's Brother Rorrey Fenty Declares Super Bowl LVII is a 'Rihanna Concert' Ahead of Halftime Show
Rihanna has the support of her younger brother, Rorrey, ahead of her highly anticipated Super Bowl performance. Rorrey Instagrammed photos of himself at the Super Bowl on Sunday, rocking a T-shirt declaring the big game a "Rihanna concert." In his Instagram Story, Rorrey rocked a T-shirt reading, "Rihanna concert interrupted...
Machine Gun Kelly Details Getting Electrocuted During Super Bowl Party Performance (Exclusive)
Machine Gun Kelly sure felt the buzz of excitement -- and actual electricity -- at a Super Bowl party on Friday night. Now the rocker is recalling the shocking experience. Kelly spoke with ET on Saturday, at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Talking Stick Resort in Arizona -- where he performed once more -- and reflected on getting electrocuted on stage the night before.
JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Carter Hit the Field As VIPs Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Icons are in the house! JAY-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, made this year's Super Bowl a cool family affair. The music mogul and his 11-year-old superstar daughter hit the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, ahead of the big game, where they met with other VIPs, shook hands, posed for photos in the end zone and generally had a great time.
Bret Michaels Shares Health Update After Hospitalization Last Summer (Exclusive)
Bret Michaels has gone through his ups and downs when it comes to his health. It's the life he's known since he was six years old and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Between then and now he's also had a brain hemorrhage and, soon after that, a stroke. Through it all, the rock star says he wakes up every day feeling the only way he knows how -- victorious.
Ryan Phillippe Talks Kids' Future in Acting and 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel (Exclusive)
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon's two kids are all grown up and pursuing their own paths in life. On Friday, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Ryan at SiriusXM's Radio Row in Glendale, Arizona, ahead of the Super Bowl LVII about whether he thinks 23-year-old Ava and 19-year-old Deacon will pursue a career in acting like their parents.
Pregnant Rihanna Delivers Gravity-Defying Super Bowl Halftime Show: Fans Freak Out Over Epic Performance!
She sure shined bright like a diamond! Rihanna took to the sky for a wild, firework-filled halftime show during Super Bowl LVII!. Rihanna came down from the rafters of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, rocking an all-red ensemble as she descended onto the field with a slew of back-up dancers -- all while flaunting what appeared to be a burgeoning baby bump. ET confirmed the news shortly after her performance that she is expecting baby no. 2.
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro Pose for Rare Photo with Daughter Delilah
Benicio del Toro and Kimberly Stewart hit the streets of Puerto Rico and it truly was a family affair, not just because they brought along their 11-year-old daughter, but also because Kimberly's dad, Rod Stewart, came along for the outing!. The 55-year-old actor and Kimberly posed for a rare photo...
Hilary Duff Says 'Goal Is to Collect All' 'HIMYM' Stars After Neil Patrick Harris' 'HIMYF' Cameo (Exclusive)
Hilary Duff has high hopes that all of the original How I Met Your Mother cast members will eventually make appearances on How I Met Your Father. After Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris reprised their roles as Robin and Barney on the Hulu series in the freshman finale and season 2 premiere, respectively, Duff exclusively told ET's Denny Directo on the set of HIMYF her ideal wish is to have the rest of the cast stop by.
Super Bowl LVII: See Which Celebs are Eagles or Chiefs Fans
Super Bowl Sunday is here, and our favorite celebs are just as excited as we are! But who is rooting for who (and who is mainly attending for Rihanna's halftime performance?) Abbott Elementary creator and (beloved Philadelphia fan) Quinta Brunson posted support for the Eagles on her Instagram story ahead of the game, snapping a selfie of her jersey. She later posted a photo of her Abbott costar Sheryl Lee Ralph performing "Lift Every Voice And Sing" during the pregame.
Rihanna Shares How Life Has Changed Since Welcoming Her Son: "Everything Matters Now"
Rihanna is good with her son, that's the way it is! On Sunday, the Fenty Beauty mogul appeared on the first episode of The Process with Nate Burleson podcast and dished about motherhood and living for her son. "My son, everything matters now," the 34-year-old singer told the CBS Mornings...
