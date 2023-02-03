Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftopsRoger MarshOregon State
Multiple Agencies Respond To House FireOregon Coast Breaking NewsEddyville, OR
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
Related
nbc16.com
SMART Reading returns to in-person volunteering at Glide Elementary
GLIDE, Ore. — After two years of providing virtual reading support, children’s literacy nonprofit SMART Reading has reopened in-person reading programs at Douglas County elementary schools and Head Starts, including at Glide Elementary, the organization said Monday in a news release. "Volunteers are reading one-on-one with kindergarten and...
nbc16.com
Oregon State Senior Cheer Squad performs special routine at OSU Women's basketball game
At almost every Oregon State sporting event, you will find the Oregon State Cheer and Dance squad. Helping cheer the Beavers on to victory. But on Sunday, some members of ‘Beaver Nation’ got a chance to be a part of the squad. Linda Spaulding, Oregon State Senior Cheer...
nbc16.com
Merkley addresses homelessness: 'We're trying to get funding to the local area'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley addressed the homeless in a town hall Saturday in Roseburg. This comes after Governor Tina Kotek declared the homeless crisis an emergency weeks ago. Senator Merkley was at Umpqua Community College where he spoke with the community about tackling the challenges of...
nbc16.com
$100K Powerball winner in Cottage Grove, $1M in Beaverton; jackpot now $747M
SALEM, Ore. — No one won the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but two tickets sold in Oregon were a windfall for their buyers. The Oregon Lottery reports that a $1 million ticket was purchased in Beaverton on February 4 and a $100,000 winner was purchased in Cottage Grove on February 3.
nbc16.com
50th Annual Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show wraps up at Lane Events Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Round three of the 50th Annual Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show was just as lively at the Lane Events Center. Despite it being the last day, several attendees roamed around exploring the various booths and exhibits. One attendee was Riley Woods, who came with his cousin.
nbc16.com
Search and rescue assists injured snowmobile rider at Oregon resort
BEND, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Deschutes County Dispatch received a call regarding an injured snowmobile rider at Elk Lake Resort. The injured rider, a 44-year-old female from Corvallis, had been taken to the Elk Lake Lodge, where staff at the lodge notified dispatch. "There happened to...
nbc16.com
Oregon State women's basketball not able to hold on against Colorado
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State women's basketball team has developed a theme of digging themselves a hole in the first two quarters and then coming back to make the game close in the third and fourth quarters. But Sunday was not on-theme for the Beavers. Oregon State did...
nbc16.com
Police: Cougar attacks deer in Sweet Home; authorities unable to locate it
SWEET HOME, Ore. — The Sweet Home Police Department reports that around 1 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 4), they received a report of a cougar attacking a deer in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue. Officers responded to the area and located a cougar in a tree. "The cougar reportedly...
nbc16.com
Oregon men display resilience again in win over Arizona State
EUGENE, Ore. — Though they’ve been counted out time and time again, the Oregon men’s basketball team continues to keep their NCAA tournament dreams on life support. The latest sign of hope came via a 75-70 road-win over 16-7 Arizona State. The Ducks now sit at 14-10...
nbc16.com
Lane County Public Health releases report on suicide in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health has released a report on suicide data and trends in the county, titled "Suicide in Lane County 2000-2020 Updated Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations." In a news release, Lane County Government says, "This report provides statistics and information on local suicide...
nbc16.com
K-9 'Maz' is Corvallis Police Department's newest member
Meet the newest addition to the Corvallis Police Department, "Maz," the 18-month old Dutch Shepard!. Mazikeen and her handler, Officer Caleb Wiscock, completed an intensive four week training course earning certification through the Oregon Police Canine Association, according to the Corvallis Police Department.
nbc16.com
Combat Hero Bike Build returns to Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's show
EUGENE, Ore. — The 50th annual Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's Show kicked off Friday at the Lane Events Center. An organization that helps build motorcycles for injured veterans returned to the show this weekend for their fourth year. John Barker, a former marine, is the president of Combat Hero...
nbc16.com
'Old knob and tube wiring' failure causes fire at Lebanon home
LEBANON, Ore. — Just before 7 p.m. Friday, the Lebanon Fire District was dispatched for a structure fire on E. Rose after a caller report smelling smoke in the house and saying the attic was full of smoke. Battalion Chief 31 arrived and found light smoke coming from the...
nbc16.com
Gas prices decline nationally, but up 4 cents in Eugene over past week
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 16.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.6 cents per gallon...
nbc16.com
Eugene to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction
EUGENE, Ore. — At a special meeting on February 6, the Eugene City Council voted 5-3 to pass an ordinance banning natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. The special meeting was held at the request of councilors who felt the topic should be sent to Eugeneans for...
nbc16.com
Lebanon furniture store closed while fire crews search for 'potential fire'
Late Monday morning, Lebanon Fire District (LFD) responded to a structure fire in a furniture store at the Lebanon Plaza. According to officials, initial reports stated that there was smoke inside the store and that is was being evacuated. When crews arrived on scene officials say there was no sign...
nbc16.com
State Police: Lebanon man dies after vehicle crashes into tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 4), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. Preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was southbound near Perkins Rd. NE, when it crossed the center line, left...
nbc16.com
One man arrested in two separate attempted carjacking incidents
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police patrol officers have arrested a man involved in two separate incidents of assaults and unlawful entry into a car, according to a release from Salem Police Department (SPD). At approximately 12:30 A.M., patrol officers responded to the report of a stabbing that occurred in...
Comments / 0