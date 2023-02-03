ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

nbc16.com

SMART Reading returns to in-person volunteering at Glide Elementary

GLIDE, Ore. — After two years of providing virtual reading support, children’s literacy nonprofit SMART Reading has reopened in-person reading programs at Douglas County elementary schools and Head Starts, including at Glide Elementary, the organization said Monday in a news release. "Volunteers are reading one-on-one with kindergarten and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon men display resilience again in win over Arizona State

EUGENE, Ore. — Though they’ve been counted out time and time again, the Oregon men’s basketball team continues to keep their NCAA tournament dreams on life support. The latest sign of hope came via a 75-70 road-win over 16-7 Arizona State. The Ducks now sit at 14-10...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County Public Health releases report on suicide in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health has released a report on suicide data and trends in the county, titled "Suicide in Lane County 2000-2020 Updated Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations." In a news release, Lane County Government says, "This report provides statistics and information on local suicide...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

K-9 'Maz' is Corvallis Police Department's newest member

Meet the newest addition to the Corvallis Police Department, "Maz," the 18-month old Dutch Shepard!. Mazikeen and her handler, Officer Caleb Wiscock, completed an intensive four week training course earning certification through the Oregon Police Canine Association, according to the Corvallis Police Department.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Combat Hero Bike Build returns to Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's show

EUGENE, Ore. — The 50th annual Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's Show kicked off Friday at the Lane Events Center. An organization that helps build motorcycles for injured veterans returned to the show this weekend for their fourth year. John Barker, a former marine, is the president of Combat Hero...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

'Old knob and tube wiring' failure causes fire at Lebanon home

LEBANON, Ore. — Just before 7 p.m. Friday, the Lebanon Fire District was dispatched for a structure fire on E. Rose after a caller report smelling smoke in the house and saying the attic was full of smoke. Battalion Chief 31 arrived and found light smoke coming from the...
LEBANON, OR
nbc16.com

Gas prices decline nationally, but up 4 cents in Eugene over past week

EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 16.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.6 cents per gallon...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

State Police: Lebanon man dies after vehicle crashes into tree

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 4), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. Preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was southbound near Perkins Rd. NE, when it crossed the center line, left...
LEBANON, OR
nbc16.com

One man arrested in two separate attempted carjacking incidents

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police patrol officers have arrested a man involved in two separate incidents of assaults and unlawful entry into a car, according to a release from Salem Police Department (SPD). At approximately 12:30 A.M., patrol officers responded to the report of a stabbing that occurred in...
SALEM, OR

