avoyellestoday.com
David Ellis, 76, Marksville
Funeral services for Mr. David Ray Ellis will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Father Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Interment will be at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville. Mr. Ellis, age...
avoyellestoday.com
Christopher Rabalais, Sr., 56, Lettsworth
Funeral Mass for Christopher Rabalais, Sr. of Lettsworth will take place at the Christ the King Catholic Church of Simmesport on Monday, February 6th, 2023 beginning at 10:00am with Rev. Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Burial will take place at the Christ the King Catholic Cemetery. Christopher Rabalais, Sr., age 56, passed...
avoyellestoday.com
Horace Joseph Dupont, 86, Melville
Funeral services for Horace Joseph Dupont, age 86, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home Chapel in Melville, LA. Pastor Rocky Warden will officiate the services. Graveside services and burial will follow in the Melville Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be held...
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’
Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
inregister.com
Giving Back: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
Imagine this: You have reached an age at which everything feels settled. You are approaching the most fruitful stages of a productive career, or else already enjoying retirement. You have reared children, educated them, and ushered them safely into adulthood. You are ready to relax. But life has other plans. Before you know it, you find yourself once more the primary caregiver to an infant, a toddler or a young child.
Ville Platte councilwoman indicted
After meeting for one day on February 1, 2023, the Grand Jury indicted Christina Sam, 43, on the charge of Election Offenses Affecting Registration and Election Fraud or Forgery.
avoyellestoday.com
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT
Bunkie Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile that ran away from home. Cazun Alfred, age: 15 was last seen in the morning hours of Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Bunkie. Cazun Alfred was last seen wearing Red & Black Pajamas, a Black Hoodie, and Black Tennis Shoes. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Cazun Alfred, please contact the Bunkie Police Department immediately. (318-346-2664)
theadvocate.com
'His last ride': A Youngsville family, a tragic death, and the brotherhood of truckers
Escorted by Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies, the procession of 18-wheelers slowly made its way down Pinhook Road on Saturday afternoon. There were more than 25 of them, and as they turned onto University Avenue, all traffic stopped, cars pulled over and bystanders watched in silence. When the procession passed TA...
tourcounsel.com
Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
Woman wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette beauty supply store
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need your help identifying a women wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at a hair extensions and beauty supply store. Police say the incident occurred Dec. 23 at the Beauty and Beyond store in the 100 block of Louisiana Avenue. If you can help police identity the woman, […]
kalb.com
TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What once stood as an abandoned hotel for years on North MacArthur Drive is now nothing more than a pile of rubbish. The old Select 10 Motel and Suites is one of three buildings located on the property expected to be torn down in the coming months after sitting vacant and being a central location for homeless populations and crime. That same building also caught on fire in 2022. Back in January, the Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to tear down the buildings after multiple stories were done with residents calling for them to be condemned.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office issues announcement regarding Mardi Gras parade
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has issued an announcement regarding non-street-legal vehicles during the Mardi Gras season.
klax-tv.com
Burglary suspect spotted on Masonic drive, arrested
Alexandria, LA (02/06/2023) At approximately 01:35 PM today, the Alexandria Police Department (APD) received a called stating a white male wearing a light blue shirt fitting the general description of a suspect from a previous burglary was walking in the 3900 block of Masonic Drive. Upon Officers arrival, the suspect fled on foot, running behind Cabrini School and the adjoining neighborhood. The School Resource Officer at Cabrini School, along with other APD Officers, assisted with the search, and moments later the suspect was apprehended without further incident.
brproud.com
EBRSO identifies victim killed in overnight crash in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital after an overnight crash, according to officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the patient who was taken to the hospital is in critical condition. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
kalb.com
Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him. APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January...
One killed in crash on I-10 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette
One man is dead following a crash on I-10 late last night, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant Construction Has Begun
The highly anticipated Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant has officially begun construction on its new Lafayette, LA location at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road. Read more about Superior Grill (here) — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/superior-grill-mexican-restaurant-coming-soon-to-the-former-randols-property-on-kaliste-saloom/. Announced December 2021, we have been getting message, after message, after comment tags asking if Superior Grill is still...
