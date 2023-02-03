ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Board of Education moves forward with draft history standards despite harsh feedback

By Jackie DeFusco
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8CmG_0kaqRRXL00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Despite hours of harsh feedback on Thursday, the state Board of Education decided to move forward with a second rewrite of K-12 history standards from Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration.

The board voted 5-3 to accept the draft as the base document for a series of six public feedback hearings, which will be held across the state throughout the month of March, before a final document is approved. The standards, which are edited every seven years under state law, will set the bar for what should be taught in schools at each grade level as early as the 2024-2025 school year.

Board members conceded that the draft still needs work but they were eager to move forward with the process, which has been stalled for nearly six months. State Superintendent Jillian Balow requested a delay in August after being presented with an alternate set of standards, which were developed with extensive input over more than two years under former Governor Ralph Northam’s administration.

There was a sense of deja vu during more than four hours of public comment on Thursday, as dozens of speakers condemned the draft released last month and echoed many of the same concerns raised with a previous version that the Youngkin administration unveiled in November of last year.

PREVIOUSLY: Virginia weighs politics and the past in new history curriculum

“The January draft standards are an insult to educators and they’re not viable for students,” said Samantha Futrell, president of the Virginia Council for Social Studies.

Critics urged the board to adopt an alternate draft collaboratively authored by six organizations, including the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium (VSSLC), the Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (VASCD), the American Historical Association (AHA), the Virginia Council for the Social Studies (VCSS), the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS), and the Virginia Geographic Alliance (VGA). That request was rejected by the board, also on a vote of 5-3.

Several speakers said the process under the Youngkin administration was politicized by input from right-wing groups and lacked transparency. They said the latest draft was developed without adequate input from historians and educators.

Daniel Gecker, the board’s president, said the controversy has negatively impacted public perception.

“We are a board that is supposed to be independent of the executives and I would hope that, as this board moves on, that independent role becomes more pronounced than it is today. I do think we have had too much process interference in what was supposed to be the board’s work and I think that has hurt us,” Gecker said.

Critics say the January draft is excessively complex and includes topics that are not developmentally appropriate for certain grade levels. They say the draft adds too much new content that teachers cannot realistically cover in the instructional time allotted and it emphasizes memorization over critical thinking.

“There will be no deeper learning in our classrooms and the quality of instruction our children deserve will decline,” said Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development Executive Director Chris Jones.

Sen. Joe Morrissey’s Petersburg casino bill fails

Speakers said the new draft also contains various errors and omissions.

For example, the coalition of social studies groups said several courses begin with the Age of European Exploration, rather than the long history of Indigenous peoples, and the standards removed a reference to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which was previously included alongside Columbus Day.

Historians said standards dealing with labor unions were scrapped and the term “fascism” was removed from the section on World War II. They said the standards incorrectly placed the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001 in the section on the Cold War.

Critics continue to believe that the standards downplay the role of various marginalized groups in history.

“We deserve better. I’m asking you, in Black History Month, to do the right thing,” said Michelle Thomas, president of the NAACP Loudoun Branch.

More than 80 people signed up to testify during the board’s public comment period on Thursday and the vast majority spoke about the history standards. Only one person, Youngkin’s Chief Diversity Officer Martin Brown, spoke in support.

Effort to grow Virginia film industry pushed by proposed legislation in General Assembly

Superintendent Balow accused some speakers of misrepresenting the standards.

“It was clear people hadn’t read or thoroughly read the standards,” Balow said. “For example, we have expanded the history of Indigenous people, especially east of the Mississippi. We have expanded African American history, African American studies. We have expanded opportunities for students to learn about Asian American and Pacific Islander events.”

Asked if she plans to more actively engage the groups that authored the alternative draft, Balow said, “They’ve been engaged from the beginning to today and they will continue to be engaged. The January draft is representative of much of the work that has taken place over the last two years and it’s a synthesis, it’s an evolution of the standards.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
theroanokestar.com

Delegate Head Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign

In a bold move, Valley legislator Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt/Roanoke) has called on controversial Judge Arianne Bennett to resign her position. Bennett was formerly the Chair of the Virginia State Parole Board. During March and April 2020, when most people were distracted if not paralyzed by fear from the new Covid pandemic, Bennett led the Board to release an unprecedented number of prisoners and broke countless laws and procedures by doing so. As news of that scandal began to go public, The Roanoke Star ran an August 19, 2020 commentary.
Augusta Free Press

Spirit of Virginia award honors corporation focused on affordable housing, support

The first Spirit of the Virginia award in 2023 was presented to the Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation, a metro area community development organization focused on cultivating housing and financial self-sufficiency for primarily Black, Hispanic and women-led households. The mission for the Richmond-based corporation is to build viable, thriving...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Comment period open in Virginia on fast-track regulation of nursing programs

The Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides in Virginia. It will also help alleviate the shortage...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia Senate passes The Affordable Energy bill which would prevent utilities from overcharging customer

Virginians may find some relief from excessive utility bills. Virginia residents have been complaining about recent rate hikes with utility companies and both Appalachain Power and Dominion have come under scrutiny. Virginia lawmakers have heard the cries of the people and are taking action. On February 2, the Virginia Senate unanimously passed the Affordable Energy bill and a House committee unanimously endorsed it although the" full House of Delegates has yet to consider the bill.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House

A House version of a bill Dominion Energy is backing this General Assembly session made it out of committee Thursday without a controversial provision aimed at raising the company’s profit margin, but with a new section that critics say weakens the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The House Commerce and Energy Committee voted Thursday along party […] The post Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Three interesting bills of the week: implicit bias training, geriatric parole and furloughed feds

Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.  House Bill 1734 – Implicit bias training for practitioners working with pregnant persons This legislation from Del. Chris […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: implicit bias training, geriatric parole and furloughed feds appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

House Bill 2039 could place cap on commissary prices in Virginia jails

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Commissary costs are high in jails across the Commonwealth, but a bill in the General Assembly would put a cap on the prices if passed. “It’s certainly a concern not just for me, but all the jails in in Virginia,” Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer said.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Should students and teachers be trained to administer Naloxone?

VIRGINIA, USA — Conversations are happening in school board meetings and behind closed doors across Northern Virginia, about Naloxone and opioids. During a school board meeting in Arlington Thursday night, board members and parents talked about whether or not all staff should be trained to use Naloxone and if students should also be trained.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia

The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
WAYNESBORO, VA
wvtf.org

Surprising trends in Virginia's population

The latest review of population trends in the Commonwealth offers several surprises. First, says demographer Hamilton Lombard, people are fleeing Northern Virginia. “The rise in housing prices – Northern Virginia has the most expensive housing on the east coast – is almost certainly a factor in helping push more people out. Since 2020 from Manassas to Potomac, that section of Northern Virginia has lost population.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Get ready, Virginia's 4 PM Burning Law returns soon

(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding folks that an important burning law for the state is returning in February. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 each year. The law bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Eyewitness News

Social media posts put UHart campus on alert; student banned

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A student was banned from the University of Hartford campus following concerning posts made to social media, the school confirmed on Monday morning. The student was identified as Tenuun Enkhbat, 18, of Virginia. Hartford police held a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to...
HARTFORD, CT
WFXR

WFXR

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy