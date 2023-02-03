Warriors And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

FINAL UPDATE: Draymond Green has been ruled out.

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson, while Steph Curry and Draymond Green have been upgraded to available.

As for the Nuggets, they will be without Collin Gillespie, Aaron Gordon and Jack White.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Thursday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Cancar, Jokic on Thursday."

The Warriors are tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 26-25 record in 51 games.

On the road, they have gone just 7-19 in 26 games away from the Chase Center, and they are 6-4 in their last ten games.

Last season (on the way to their fourth title in eight seasons), they beat the Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in five games.

Right now, the Nuggets are 35-16 in 51 games, which has them as the top seed in the Western Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 23-4 in 27 games at home in Denver.

The team dealt with injuries last year, but if they can stay healthy, they have the talent to be a contender.

Nikola Jokic has won the MVP Award in each of the last two seasons.