The Oak Ridge High School Lady Wildcats are the outright winners of District 3-4A after beating Karns on Tuesday by a score of 61-53. The boys team also won against Karns, 54-49, and will be the outright winners of the district if they beat Campbell County last night. (Editor's note: This newspaper is printed prior to the Thursday night games.) The Lady Wildcats have an overall record of 15-8, district record of 9-0.