Spring Valley Lake, CA

Shots fired during catalytic converter theft in Spring Valley Lake

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
Sheriff’s officials are investigating after suspected catalytic converter thieves fired at a resident who confronted them in Spring Valley Lake.

Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 3:43 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 13400 block of Pyramid Drive.

The home is on the southeast portion of the lake and west of Driftwood Drive.

Sheriff’s officials discovered that the suspects, described as two Hispanic men, began sawing off the catalytic converter from a vehicle outside the home.

When the residents heard the noise from the saw, they went outside to confront the suspects. That’s when one of the suspects used a handgun to fire two rounds at the male resident, who went back inside.

The suspects left the residence with the catalytic converter in a dark-colored Toyota Camry.

Video from a Ring camera shows a man and woman exiting their home and running toward the front of the residence while yelling obscenities at someone.

At one point, the male resident yelled, “I’ll (expletive) kill you,” and “Get the (expletive) out of here,” before gunshots were heard.

The couple began running back into the home, while the male resident yelled, “Go! Go, baby, go! Close the door.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked by sheriff’s officials to contact Deputy K. Hillebrand at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

