ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport artist, local foodie, community advocate: This is Alex Richardson

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEt5v_0kaqQuyV00

Many people around Shreveport and Bossier recognize artist and local foodie Alex Richardson for his unique art style and big personality. However, there's more to him than his love of local art and cuisine. At his center there is a deep appreciation for this community and a want to make it even better.

Born and raised in Shreveport, Richardson was diagnosed with ADHD and with that came an enhanced level of creativity and a need to a need to find a way to let it out. In school, Richardson's teachers pushed his artistic development by pulling him out of classes to work on art projects around the schools and encouraging him to enter contests.

"I do remember I got in trouble, and I got sent to detention for like week, because I skipped PE for a month by lying and saying that I was a library assistant," Richardson explained. "I would just go to the library and draw and just work on my own artwork. I would get drawing art books and continue finding different things to draw. I just didn't want to go to PE, and I wanted to draw instead."

This determination to his craft landed Richardson a scholarship after competing in the George Rodrigue Foundation art contest where he was one of the few students from Louisiana to receive it.

Richardson worked his way through Bossier Parish Community College at the BPCC News and graduated in 2018 with an Associate's Degree in Communication Media with a minor in Graphic Design. Now, he's using his degree and talents to give back to students by working with the arts education program for Shreveport-Bossier.

Need Valentine's Day Plans?Here's where to go for a romantic dinner in Shreveport.

In order to get by and pay for school, Richardson took on various odd jobs that ended up aiding his artistic endeavors without him even realizing it. His time working as a carpenter alongside his dad, he learned the art of making cabinets and other home decor, while working at the comic-based t-shirt and comic book store Crew of Tees taught him how to screen print and master Adobe Illustrator.

"I got an internship with the Bossier Arts Council in 2016 and I have been there ever since," Richardson said. "I became the longest-running intern in the Bossier Arts Council's history, because most internships are like 'I learn a little bit of a thing and then I move on to something else', but I just had nothing better going on."

Staying on at the BAC and freelancing on the side soon turned into a full-time position as the marketing coordinator for BAC and he created his graphic design company Dasuq Arts. In addition to these great accomplishments, Richardson was selected as one of Shreveport's 40 Under 40 in 2022. These honorees are chosen for bringing bold, fresh and innovative perspectives to their fields and setting the bar for community engagement and activism.

It's no surprise Richardson was chosen for his artistic endeavors, but he was also chosen for his determination to create a better community here. This need stems from some time spent away from Louisiana in his teen years.

While the majority of his education took place in Shreveport, Richardson spent one year of high school in Grapevine, Texas after his mother moved them to the area. He said that time in Texas was a defining moment in his life.

"It's just one of those parts where you get to move out of a space that you're accustomed to and do something new and it kind of brought a new appreciation for where I came from," Richardson recalled.

One Year Later:2022 Shreveport Most Influential Woman, Lisa Cronin gives her advice to next award winner

Richardson returned to Shreveport a year later with a new perspective on the place he originally called home. His time in Texas spurred a philanthropic attitude in him after experiencing how little those in better-off communities helped others in need.

With his extroverted nature and want to help others, Richardson has become known in Shreveport-Bossier as someone who always shows up to support local artists, restaurants and events.

From winning the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival art contest to creating the poster for the annual Film Prize, to opening his own digital art show, Richardson had an impressive 2022, but what's next?

"I'm not too sure, there's a part of me that wants to be an art teacher in some way, there's a part of me that would love to go into doing concept art, storyboards, character design and children's books," said Richardson. "Maybe one day I could be like Bill Joyce, who knows. All I know is that I want to be in a spot in my life where I'm still doing artwork. I know there might be a point where I might be behind the executive director desk at the Bossier Arts Council, but just as long as I'm still connected to the world of art in some way, I know that I'll be content."

Keep up with Alex and his art by following his personal Facebook page, the Dasuq Arts Facebook page and his Instagram @dasuq_arts.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WGNO

Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest

On February 16th of last year, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers took to their Facebook page asking if anyone recognized this individual, now Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Shreveport Now Has a Facebook Page Devoted to Catching Cheating Men

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Shreveport now has a Facebook page for women to confirm whether or not they are dating the same guy. I hate to be the one to say this, but there is absolutely no chance that this ends well, for anyone. This page has the potential to flip Shreveport-Bossier on its head. I’m telling you; I see the writing on the wall. I’m talking an apocalyptic-type event where Shreveport girls are fighting over the keyboard with each other, and of course, fighting in person with the guys who have been called out. This page has the potential to destroy our beautiful city and I am absolutely here for it. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever been happier to be totally removed from the dating scene. Go ahead and insert the “Michael Jackson eating popcorn” meme here.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Eagle 106.3

Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal

That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
TEXAS STATE
q973radio.com

What Do We Call The Two Ends On A Loaf Of Bread in Shreveport?

It’s always fun when people can’t agree on something you thought EVERYONE agreed on . . . like.. what do you call the ends on a loaf of bread!. Folks on Reddit have been arguing about what to call the two ends on a loaf of bread. So, I figured I’d ask the ArkLaTex what they call the end pieces and it turns out, we disagree just as much in the Shreveport area, and there are more ways to describe what that piece of bread is than you think (which, by the way we always called the heel in my house growing up!)
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier City Purse Thief Wanted by Police

The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 15th 2023 around 1300 hours in the afternoon, an unidentified black male subject entered the business Krogers located at 1050 George Dement Blvd. and stole a purse and property belonging to a victim valued at $500.00.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

2 males shot in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two males were transported to the hospital following a shooting at the Canaan Village Apartments on Patzman Street and North Holtzman Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Shreveport police said one suffered life threatening injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries. Eight Shreveport Fire Department units and 10...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Body found in Shreveport identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
MANSFIELD, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a suspect last seen in the area a few days ago. Officials say the suspect, James E. Moore, is wanted in connection with a theft at 2470 Barksdale Blvd. on Jan. 26. He was last seen with a backpack of money.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Woman dies in Bienville Parish crash with 18-wheeler

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say a multi-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish claimed a woman’s life when a semi struck her. Louisiana State Police say 40-year-old Melissia Bolyer, of Jonesboro, was killed when she was hit by a semi Thursday morning. Officials say the three-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas

Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
TEXAS STATE
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy