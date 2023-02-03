Another fool with a falony conviction and 21 months in prison! This fool just took his right to own a firearm away from him self . What happened to Donald Trump ? Nothing! He’s running for president and playing golf while this fool is going to play with Bubba’s balls !
I often wonder what went through these peoples heads when they decided to travel to Washington DC to listen to the loosing canadate complaining about his loss. What was in their mind when they walked down to the Capitol and what went through their heads when they decided to attack the Capitol Police and the Capitol building. I have lived through a lot of Presidential elections and sometimes my canadate lost and sometimes they won but never have thought about attacking the US Capitol or even protesting the election results. I just shook my head and said there will be another election in four years. How did our Nation get to the place where this kind of action was even thinkable.
There goes another one ! Yayyy💃. Still waiting for the leader to go to jail . They definitely have enough proof . Just being the President of the United States and not making them stop toMe is enough . He wanted to send a really strong message and he enjoyed watching the misfits he groomed for so many years risk their lives for him . They are in jail and he is preaching the same BS . He should move to another country . He should be allowed to take our air from us any longer .
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
