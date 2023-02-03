ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Wow! Isaiah Jackson throws down vicious dunk for Pacers vs. Lakers

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

Isaiah Jackson makes a highlight play in a game involving LeBron James.

The second-year Indiana Pacers big man concluded the third quarter by literally throwing down a putback dunk to give Indiana a 96-84 lead. He timed a missed 3-pointer by teammate Chris Duarte perfectly.

Jackson had fallen behind Daniel Theis , who made his Pacers debut Thursday night, but he made the most of his time in the second half.

Huge honor: Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton named NBA All-Star reserve

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Wow! Isaiah Jackson throws down vicious dunk for Pacers vs. Lakers

