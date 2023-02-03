Read full article on original website
newsnationnow.com
Parts of Chicago more dangerous than wartime Iraq: Study
(NewsNation) — For some residents, Chicago is more dangerous than Afghanistan was for U.S. troops during the Iraq war, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medicine Association. The study found that young men are more likely to be shot and killed in ZIP codes...
americanmilitarynews.com
Protesters disrupt Chicago mayoral forum as candidates exchange personal attacks
Chicago’s mayoral hopefuls exchanged personal attacks during a contentious candidate forum Tuesday evening that was repeatedly interrupted by loud protesters. A group of demonstrators chanted against Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who joked during the live broadcast that he must be doing something right if he isn’t mayor yet but already drawing protests. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, meanwhile, stood up for Johnson, saying he “has a right to talk without interruption.”
fox32chicago.com
New bill would require Chicago grocery stores, gas stations to hire armed guards
CHICAGO - An Illinois lawmaker has introduced a bill that would force some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. The Armed Security Protection Act only applies to municipalities with more than two million residents, which in Illinois, would exclusively mean Chicago. Under the bill, banks, pawn shops, grocery...
Facing Tough Reelection Battle, Lightfoot Finds Herself Losing City Council Allies
Facing an intense battle to win a second term as Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot is shedding support from the members of the City Council she relied on to advance her agenda – spotlighting criticism that her abrasive approach has alienated not only those on the other side of the ideological spectrum but also her allies.
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrants
The territory of Chicago in the United States is preparing a new monetary support of $500.00 USD for immigrants and domestic employees. The mayor of the so-called Windy City, Lori Lightfoot, informed that the aid constitutes a second part of the Chicago Resiliency Fund plan.
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly
Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago investment advisor charged with stealing $683K from clients, including 2 men with dementia
CHICAGO -- A Chicago investment advisor has been charged with stealing $683,000 from three clients, including two elderly men suffering from dementia. David S. Wells, 32, is accused of falsely telling the clients he would invest their money in publicly traded companies, according to a federal indictment. The clients sent...
Chicago native makes history, becomes highest-ranking person of color in Illinois National Guard
"I am honored to wear that title as the first minority person to achieve this rank of major general," General Boyd said. "I just want to continue to wear it well and represent well."
fox32chicago.com
Lemont Mayor John Egofske named to replace State Rep. Jim Durkin in 82nd District
BURR RIDGE, Illinois - Lemont Mayor John Egofske has been chosen to fill the Illinois 82nd District State Representative seat left open by Illinois House GOP Leader Jim Durkin. In a statement in a press release, Egofske said he is looking forward to serving Illinois. "After 27 years in corporate...
New class action accuses Ford of improperly requiring job applicants to disclose personal, family medical information
A new class action accuses Ford of sticking its nose where it doesn't belong, alleging job applicants were required to disclose their personal and family medical histories as a condition of employment, allegedly in violation of Illinois law. Named plaintiffs Cayla Page, Theresa Blashaw and Kisma Bowles, on behalf of...
fox32chicago.com
New poll shows 22% of Chicago voters undecided in mayor's race, with 16% Lightfoot, 14% Wilson
CHICAGO - A new group called 1983 Labs says its poll of 554 likely Chicago mayoral voters found Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 16%, Willie Wilson 14% and Paul Vallas 10%. "It is a good poll for Willie and Lori and a couple other candidates," said Benjamin Bobo of 1983 Labs. "But I would be cautious about drawing too much from saying, you know, 'This is saying who's gonna be in the runoff.'"
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man allegedly took a stolen gun to meet with his parole officer, then convinced a judge to reduce his bail by yelling at him
Chicago — For the first few minutes of Laiveil Harper’s bail hearing at 26th and California, the most surprising detail was that officials said he took a stolen handgun to a meeting with his parole officer, where he was to surrender to authorities on a couple of outstanding warrants.
Civic Federation President Laurence Msall dies unexpectedly
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Respected and oft-quoted public budget and fiscal policy expert Laurence Msall has died unexpectedly. Msall was the longtime president of the Civic Federation, one of Illinois' top government research organizations. The Civic Federation announced he died Saturday afternoon surrounded by family following complications from surgery. They called his passing "a devastating blow."Gov. JB Pritzker paid tribute to Msall, saying, "He served our state proudly under Governors Ryan and Thompson and will be remembered for his advocacy in confronting complex policy challenges." Mayor Lori Lightfoot called him a kind and generaous man whose "contributions to the betterment of our city cannot be measured."Msall was 60 years old.
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge calls allegations against woman who hid mom’s body in freezer on Northwest Side ‘very, very disturbing’
A 69-year-old woman who left her dead mother’s body in a freezer for nearly two years on Chicago’s Northwest Side documented the death on a household calendar but didn’t tell anyone, prosecutors said in court Thursday. Eva Bratcher appeared before Cook County Judge David Kelly, who set...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight
CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
Mayoral Candidate Chuy Garcia’s Inaccurate Statement About Mayor Harold Washington is Challenged
(Message from the Desk of Ms. Josie Childs – A Long Time Friend and Political Ally of the Late Mayor Harold Washington) Congressman “Chuy” Garcia recently in the press made an inaccurate statement. He said, “Folks know me…they know what I’ve done. I know we will eventually get their support. I’m the only guy left from the Harold Washington coalition. No one in Chicago politics today has been involved in fighting the old corrupt and racist and sexist Chicago machine longer than myself.”…As a long-time friend and political ally of the late Mayor Harold Washington I have to point out Congressman Garcia is sorely mistaken.
Candidate for Chicago police union president calls John Catanzara the 'Lori Lightfoot' of the FOP
CHICAGO - The contest for Chicago mayor is not the only election campaign taking place right now. A few days after we count the votes in the race for mayor, votes will also be counted at the Fraternal Order of Police union. Detective Bob Bartlett, a 24-year veteran of the...
Kyle Rittenhouse wrongful death lawsuit can proceed, a federal judge rules
MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two...
Alderman wants City Council to consider 'ranked voting elections'
One Chicago Alderman is calling on the City Council to strongly consider using so-called “ranked voting elections” for Mayoral and Aldermanic elections.
Detective Bob Bartlett calls John Catanzara the 'Lori Lightfoot' of the FOP
Detective Bob Bartlett, a 24-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, says incumbent John Catanzara's controversial temperament is not what the union needs as officers face so many challenges.
