Greensboro — Greensboro police came out to the Exxon located at 2829 Randleman Rd., after getting a call about a robbery. Greensboro police were called out to the gas station after 26-year-old Lemont Webb came into the gas station implying he had a weapon. Webb was able to get take an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the gas station. After the robbery police were able to find Webb at his home, where they arrested him. Webb is being charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and has a bond of $250,000.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO