Elon, NC

School Bus Crash Injures One in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus was involved in a small crash Tuesday morning around 7:00 a.m. Police responded to the site at the intersection of Collins and West 25th Street. Police say that the bus was turning right onto West 25th Street, when it went wide...
One Hospitalized After Greensboro Shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday around 5:00 p.m. Greensboro Police were called to an assault at 2616 North Church Street. After arriving, officers say they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. No suspect information is currently available at this time, as...
81-Year-Old Passenger Dead After Randleman Road Crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday night around 8:00 p.m., Greensboro Police were called to a crash with injuries at Randleman Road and W. Meadowview Road. Police say that 21-year-old Jamari Ingram of Greensboro was driving a Chevy Camaro SS north on Randleman Road and made contact with a Chevy Equinox driven by Quincy Marie Morehead, 30, at the intersection of W. Meadowview Road.
One man arrested after robbing an Exxon Gas station in Greensboro

Greensboro — Greensboro police came out to the Exxon located at 2829 Randleman Rd., after getting a call about a robbery. Greensboro police were called out to the gas station after 26-year-old Lemont Webb came into the gas station implying he had a weapon. Webb was able to get take an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the gas station. After the robbery police were able to find Webb at his home, where they arrested him. Webb is being charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and has a bond of $250,000.
Two men arrested after barricading themselves in their home

Greensboro — Greensboro Police Officers came out to 1408 Wayside Dr., looking for 55-year-old Evan Parrish and 52-year-old Mark Parrish. When police arrived at the home both men barricaded themselves inside and announced they had a hostage inside. Police, the Special Response Team, and the Negotiations Team began negotiating with the two men.
