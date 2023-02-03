ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
