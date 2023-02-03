ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas

In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
BULLARD, TX
coveringkaty.com

Fulshear, Stafford residents among nine charged in opioid distribution case

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Nine people, including Fulshear and Stafford residents, were arrested this week for alleged involvement in illegally distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
STAFFORD, TX
KHOU

Detention officer charged in inmate's death for first time at Harris County Jail, DA's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A former Harris County Jail detention officer was charged with felony manslaughter in connection with the death of an inmate about two years ago. Jaquaree Simmons, 23, died while he was in custody at the Harris County Jail in February 2021. Shortly after Simmons' death, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that 11 Harris County detention officers were fired and six others were suspended in the wake of the investigation.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Convicted felon impersonated police officer, tried to intimidate leasing staff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A previously convicted felon is back behind bars after he impersonated a police officer. John Coote, 30, was arrested after he allegedly impersonated a police officer to intimidate leasing staff. On Wednesday, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard in north Houston after receiving a call about a man who identified as a police officer.
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
TEXAS STATE
hstoday.us

U.S. Attorney’s Office Hosts Series of High School Hate Crime Education Presentations as Part of DOJ’s United Against Hate Initiative

U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest announced that the United States Attorney’s Office has launched a series of presentations in Vermont high schools aimed at educating students on identifying, reporting, and preventing hate crimes and other civil rights violations. This effort is part of the Department of Justice’s United Against Hate Program, developed by its Hate Crimes Enforcement and Prevention Initiative. Attorneys from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and special agents from the FBI have conducted a handful of presentations in Vermont high schools and plan to visit additional schools in 2023.
VERMONT STATE
KFDM-TV

Man dealing meth in Nome gets 22 year federal sentence

Beaumont — A judge has sentenced a man from Buna to 22 years in federal prison after a K9 uncovered 1,948 grams, or more than 4 pounds of meth, during a traffic stop in Jefferson County. U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone sentenced Larry Wayne Free, 40, during a hearing...
BEAUMONT, TX

