Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Dared to Take the Plunge in Houston's Most Thrilling Swimming Pool?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang OutAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentifiedMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Related
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
hstoday.us
Pair Charged with Conspiring to Attack Maryland Power Facilities with Mylar Balloons, Rifle in Extremist Plot
A federal criminal complaint was unsealed charging Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, of Catonsville, Maryland, and Brandon Clint Russell, 27, of Orlando, Florida, with conspiracy to destroy an energy facility. The defendants were arrested on Feb. 3. Clendaniel will make her initial court appearance today in the U.S. District Court in...
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
Video from Texas DPS shows 5 alleged undocumented immigrants being smuggled in Houston driver's car
A total of five undocumented immigrants were escorted out of the vehicle, including an Iranian National who was found hiding inside the trunk, according to Texas DPS.
Click2Houston.com
9 people from the Houston area arrested for illegally distributing 1.5 million Opioid pills, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Authorities with the Department of Justice say nine people have been arrested after allegedly distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to the DOJ, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown, are charged with illegally...
cw39.com
Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigates after suspected drugs found in Roach Unit mail room
CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released information on an ongoing investigation after a package in the T.L. Roach Jr. Unit mail room was found to contain suspected drugs. According to the TDCJ, mail room clerks at the Roach Unit received a package containing...
KSAT 12
Texas man with over 100 warrants arrested for walking on road, impeding traffic
HARRIS COUNTY – A Texas man was found with over 100 warrants after he was arrested for walking on the roadway and impeding traffic, according to authorities. On Friday, deputies responded to reports of the man in the 500 block of FM 1960 in Houston, according to Mark Herman, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4.
South Texas reports highest number of CBP-related deaths
Congress in late 2020 directed the Department of Homeland Security to change the way U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports deaths of people in custody.
coveringkaty.com
Fulshear, Stafford residents among nine charged in opioid distribution case
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Nine people, including Fulshear and Stafford residents, were arrested this week for alleged involvement in illegally distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
Detention officer charged in inmate's death for first time at Harris County Jail, DA's office says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A former Harris County Jail detention officer was charged with felony manslaughter in connection with the death of an inmate about two years ago. Jaquaree Simmons, 23, died while he was in custody at the Harris County Jail in February 2021. Shortly after Simmons' death, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that 11 Harris County detention officers were fired and six others were suspended in the wake of the investigation.
23 North Texans arrested, charged in East Texas money laundering conspiracy
TEXAS, USA — Federal officials announced Friday that nearly two dozen people from the Dallas-Fort Worth area had been arrested and charged in connection with a money laundering conspiracy. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 23 people were alleged to have conspired to launder the proceeds of...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
fox26houston.com
Convicted felon impersonated police officer, tried to intimidate leasing staff
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A previously convicted felon is back behind bars after he impersonated a police officer. John Coote, 30, was arrested after he allegedly impersonated a police officer to intimidate leasing staff. On Wednesday, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard in north Houston after receiving a call about a man who identified as a police officer.
Click2Houston.com
Man with ties to Houston, several other cities wanted by FBI after multiple explosive devices found in his Arkansas home, officials say
HOUSTON – A man, who is considered armed and dangerous, is being sought by authorities after multiple explosive devices were found inside his residence, according to FBI Houston. Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, FBI Little Rock and New...
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
everythinglubbock.com
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
hstoday.us
U.S. Attorney’s Office Hosts Series of High School Hate Crime Education Presentations as Part of DOJ’s United Against Hate Initiative
U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest announced that the United States Attorney’s Office has launched a series of presentations in Vermont high schools aimed at educating students on identifying, reporting, and preventing hate crimes and other civil rights violations. This effort is part of the Department of Justice’s United Against Hate Program, developed by its Hate Crimes Enforcement and Prevention Initiative. Attorneys from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and special agents from the FBI have conducted a handful of presentations in Vermont high schools and plan to visit additional schools in 2023.
KFDM-TV
Man dealing meth in Nome gets 22 year federal sentence
Beaumont — A judge has sentenced a man from Buna to 22 years in federal prison after a K9 uncovered 1,948 grams, or more than 4 pounds of meth, during a traffic stop in Jefferson County. U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone sentenced Larry Wayne Free, 40, during a hearing...
Store clerk shot after telling attempted robbers he couldn't open cash drawer, HPD says
Houston police said the two suspects got inside after hours by propping a door open. When the clerk couldn't meet their demands, they shot him once in the leg, officers said.
Texas woman had 33 AK-47s in truck en route to Mexico, feds say
A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday.
Comments / 6