FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Truex wins NASCAR’s sloppy return to Los Angeles Coliseum
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race — a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event. Truex took the...
Gearing up for Ragbrai 2023
This year marks 50 years of Iowa’s oldest, largest, and longest bicycling and Quad Cities Bicycle Club Dixon Novy joined us to highlight some of the big plans for this year’s ride. For more information visit ragbrai.com or qcbc.org.
Iowa American Water accepts grant applications
Iowa American Water is accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies. The program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, stream-side buffer restoration...
Illinois-bound I-74 bridge closed due to multi-vehicle crash
UPDATE: I-74 has reopened to traffic. EARLIER UPDATE: A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Illinois-bound Interstate 74. Emergency vehicles, at least one damaged car and debris can be seen from the Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras. Traffic is backed up to Middle Road as of 7:40 a.m. while it is rerouted off I-74 onto Grant Street.
Iowa lawmakers crafting another property tax bill
DES MOINES, IOWA — Property taxes were outlined as a huge priority for Republican lawmakers heading into the 90th General Assembly. On Monday, in the Iowa House Ways & Means subcommittee, House File 1 was voted through. The 30-page bill looks to change school foundation property taxes, set a cap for value assessment changes, and add new transparency measures for levy hikes.
End of COVID-19 emergency means costs go up
Some family budget changes will be happening as Illinois winds down the COVID-19 emergency. Governor JB Pritzker declared May 11 as the end date for the public health emergency. Maybe the biggest impact to many families will be the reduction of SNAP benefits. “The public health emergency will be ending...
