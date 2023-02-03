Man sentenced after authorities at Sarita checkpoint find 14 pounds of meth in muffler
SARITA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to federal prison after he was caught with methamphetamine at the Sarita checkpoint, records show.
Gilberto Mortera was sentenced to six years in federal prison on a charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, according to federal records.San Juan woman had 33 AK-47s and more guns hidden in truck, feds say
According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Mortera arrived at the Javier Vega Checkpoint in Sarita in a black Ford Fusion on May 13, 2021.
His vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection after a “computer-generated alert,” the complaint stated.
During the inspection, authorities found 11 bundles inside the vehicle’s muffler containing a crystal-like substance, the document stated. The bundles, which weighed 14 pounds, tested positive for the drug.Feds: Edinburg man allegedly had thousands of child porn images on cell phone
Mortera was interviewed and admitted to transporting the drugs from Mexico in exchange for money.
As part of a plea agreement, three additional drug-related charges were dismissed. Aside from the prison sentence, Mortera was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release.
