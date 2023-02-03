ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarita, TX

Man sentenced after authorities at Sarita checkpoint find 14 pounds of meth in muffler

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIAF3_0kaqPJnB00

SARITA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to federal prison after he was caught with methamphetamine at the Sarita checkpoint, records show.

Gilberto Mortera was sentenced to six years in federal prison on a charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, according to federal records.

San Juan woman had 33 AK-47s and more guns hidden in truck, feds say

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Mortera arrived at the Javier Vega Checkpoint in Sarita in a black Ford Fusion on May 13, 2021.

His vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection after a “computer-generated alert,” the complaint stated.

During the inspection, authorities found 11 bundles inside the vehicle’s muffler containing a crystal-like substance, the document stated. The bundles, which weighed 14 pounds, tested positive for the drug.

Feds: Edinburg man allegedly had thousands of child porn images on cell phone

Mortera was interviewed and admitted to transporting the drugs from Mexico in exchange for money.

As part of a plea agreement, three additional drug-related charges were dismissed. Aside from the prison sentence, Mortera was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Edinburg teen arrested following pursuit in Falfurrias

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 14-year-old from Edinburg was arrested following a pursuit in Falfurrias, police said. At 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety engaged in a pursuit with a white Nissan Altima on North Highway 281 in Falfurrias, a post from the Falfurrias Police Department stated. Authorities observed the […]
FALFURRIAS, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen road construction causes nine-month road closure on McColl

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobile Authority closed down South McColl Road for construction of an overpass bridge, which will be part of the 365 Tollway Project. The 365 Tollway Project is as 12.2 mile project meant to connect the port of Pharr and the port of Anzalduas. This will relieve heavy […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Nine-month road closure announced in South Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority announced a nine-month road closure in south Pharr. According to a news release from the City of Pharr, the temporary road closure will begin Feb. 6 and last through Nov. 10 as part of the 365 Tollway Project. “Traffic will be blocked off along South […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Cities in the RGV host free weddings on Valentine’s Day

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Are you ready to tie the knot? Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are hosting free weddings on Valentine’s Day. Hidalgo County The city of Edinburg announced Judge Charlie Espinoza is hosting a free wedding event on Valentine’s Day. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy