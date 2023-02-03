Man sentenced after authorities at Sarita checkpoint find 14 pounds of meth in muffler

SARITA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to federal prison after he was caught with methamphetamine at the Sarita checkpoint, records show.

Gilberto Mortera was sentenced to six years in federal prison on a charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, according to federal records.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Mortera arrived at the Javier Vega Checkpoint in Sarita in a black Ford Fusion on May 13, 2021.

His vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection after a “computer-generated alert,” the complaint stated.

During the inspection, authorities found 11 bundles inside the vehicle’s muffler containing a crystal-like substance, the document stated. The bundles, which weighed 14 pounds, tested positive for the drug.

Mortera was interviewed and admitted to transporting the drugs from Mexico in exchange for money.

As part of a plea agreement, three additional drug-related charges were dismissed. Aside from the prison sentence, Mortera was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

