Montana Man Suspected in Threat to Damage Helena Public Schools Building With Pipe Bombs Arraigned on Charges

Suspected Homicide At Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge
This just in from the Montana Department of Corrections:. The Montana Department of Corrections has announced they have begun an investigation of a suspected homicide of an inmate at Montana State Prison, in collaboration with the Powell County Sheriff's Office. It has been announced that Todd Fisher, 49, was pronounced...
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution
Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to “keep their hands off” the state Constitution — in part, they said, because Republican legislators this session have so far requested as many amendment proposals as have been referred to voters over the past 50 years. “To make America great again […] The post Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Discount grocery chain opens another new Montana store
A large discount grocery warehouse store recently opened another new location in Montana. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Chef's Store, a fast-growing warehouse-style supermarket, opened its newest Montana location in Helena, according to local sources.
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
'A great finish': Helena Capital beats Missoula Big Sky on Jada Clarkson's game-winning lay up
HELENA — Catch the inbounds pass, dribble, look up at the clock, dribble, absorb the defender’s contact, celebrate with teammates. That’s what Helena Capital senior Jada Clarkson did within the 4.7 seconds of the Bruins’ 44-41 win over Missoula Big Sky on Saturday.
