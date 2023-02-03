ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

orangeandbluepress.com

Increased SNAP Benefits Will Be Extended in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott Says!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the emergency or increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be extended. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit has helped millions of Americans across the country to buy nutritious food every day. The amount that qualified families received has received during the wake of the pandemic through the legislation passed and signed into law.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott announces statewide plan banning TikTok

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices. This comes following the Governor’s directive – the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed this […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Odessa Resident Kenisha Natividad has grown black-owned business in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Kenisha Natividad has created her own business, Apirra Abstract and Title along with her non-profit organization Women in the Basin. She looks to grow Black Business in Odessa and hopes other African Americans in the community are willing to bet and believe in themselves.
ODESSA, TX
Louisiana Illuminator

Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos

AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Is Medical Marijuana Something Texans Want Legalized?

The 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway in Austin and one issue that may or may not come up during the session is medical marijuana. It's not an issue that the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or Speaker have been vocal about, but Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller has been very vocal in his support of medical marijuana.
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Odessan brings helicopter training to the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa native started his own pilot training to teach people in the Permian Basin how to fly helicopters. Sammy Medina was in the Marines for eight years. Ever since he was a kid, he always dreamed of flying helicopters. Now he decided to open his own...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland Utilities Department to host Job Fair

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Utilities Department will be hosting a job fair on February 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be on-the-spot interviews and potential offers being made for qualified applicants. Most of these positions require a GED or high school diploma. The...
MIDLAND, TX
B106

Meet Zaed Rashid, One Of Texas’ Most Wanted and Dangerous Men

Texas is definitely starting the year off right by making sure they put the bad guys away. At the end of 2022, there were at least 10 people on the most wanted list. According to the Texas Department of public safety, 5 of them had been captured as of Feb. 3, 2023. In fact, an article we published about one of them went viral, so we're going to take a little credit for his capture.
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Warbirds respond to claims by former GM

ODESSA, texas (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas Warbirds general manager Zack Bugg announced Friday he had stepped down from his role and departed from the team’s front office. Bugg said in a statement that the team did not share the same vision as him for the players. He accused front office members of attempting to start […]
ODESSA, TX
Tom Handy

Honest People Turn to Crime Supporting Illegal Aliens

Arizona County reported people are getting paid to smuggle migrants into the country. Some are paid as much as $1,000 per person to commit this crime. NewsNationNowreported 15 vehicles were stopped on one day. Then Arizona Deputies stopped nine smuggling attempts in four hours.
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Andrews Police Department locates missing person

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
ANDREWS, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Monterey girls holds onto top spot in 5A

LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey High School closes out the regional season as the top-ranked team in Class 5A. The Lady Plainsmen retained the No. 1 spot in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches girls rankings released Monday. Monterey visits Lubbock High at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Here are the rest of the area team rankings: […]
LUBBOCK, TX

