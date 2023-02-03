Read full article on original website
orangeandbluepress.com
Increased SNAP Benefits Will Be Extended in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott Says!
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the emergency or increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be extended. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit has helped millions of Americans across the country to buy nutritious food every day. The amount that qualified families received has received during the wake of the pandemic through the legislation passed and signed into law.
Gov. Abbott announces statewide plan banning TikTok
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices. This comes following the Governor’s directive – the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed this […]
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
cbs7.com
Odessa Resident Kenisha Natividad has grown black-owned business in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Kenisha Natividad has created her own business, Apirra Abstract and Title along with her non-profit organization Women in the Basin. She looks to grow Black Business in Odessa and hopes other African Americans in the community are willing to bet and believe in themselves.
Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos
AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Is Medical Marijuana Something Texans Want Legalized?
The 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway in Austin and one issue that may or may not come up during the session is medical marijuana. It's not an issue that the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or Speaker have been vocal about, but Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller has been very vocal in his support of medical marijuana.
cbs7.com
Odessan brings helicopter training to the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa native started his own pilot training to teach people in the Permian Basin how to fly helicopters. Sammy Medina was in the Marines for eight years. Ever since he was a kid, he always dreamed of flying helicopters. Now he decided to open his own...
City of Midland Utilities Department to host Job Fair
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Utilities Department will be hosting a job fair on February 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be on-the-spot interviews and potential offers being made for qualified applicants. Most of these positions require a GED or high school diploma. The...
Odessa City Council to consider changing ordinance in support of backyard chickens
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With the price of eggs still on the rise, people living within Odessa’s city limits are pushing the City Council for a change to an existing ordinance that prevents homeowners from raising hens in their own yards. Now, City Council member Mark Matta said the ordinance and proposed change will be on […]
cbs7.com
Midland College Softball team sweeps Luna Community College in Double-Header
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, the Midland College Softball team defeated Luna Community College in Game 2 of their Doubleheader 7-3 sweeping the series. Midland College is 4-2 on the season and will face Trinidad State next Saturday. Watch below for the highlights.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa College Softball teams sweeps Double-Header against Luna Community with 19-4 win
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa College Softball team defeated Luna Community in Game 2 of their Double-Header 19-4 sweeping the series. Odessa College will prepare to host Otero College in the Permian Basin invitational on Friday. Watch below for the highlights.
Meet Zaed Rashid, One Of Texas’ Most Wanted and Dangerous Men
Texas is definitely starting the year off right by making sure they put the bad guys away. At the end of 2022, there were at least 10 people on the most wanted list. According to the Texas Department of public safety, 5 of them had been captured as of Feb. 3, 2023. In fact, an article we published about one of them went viral, so we're going to take a little credit for his capture.
Warbirds respond to claims by former GM
ODESSA, texas (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas Warbirds general manager Zack Bugg announced Friday he had stepped down from his role and departed from the team’s front office. Bugg said in a statement that the team did not share the same vision as him for the players. He accused front office members of attempting to start […]
Binational agency considers ending cattle grazing permits on remote South Texas borderlands
The federal agency that oversees the Rio Grande held a series of public meetings this week over whether to continue to allow ranchers' cattle grazing rights on river borderlands in a remote section of South Texas. Or whether to allow hunting or other activities, instead, Border Report has learned.
Honest People Turn to Crime Supporting Illegal Aliens
Arizona County reported people are getting paid to smuggle migrants into the country. Some are paid as much as $1,000 per person to commit this crime. NewsNationNowreported 15 vehicles were stopped on one day. Then Arizona Deputies stopped nine smuggling attempts in four hours.
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also Opening
The new locations represent the entity’s continued growth plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSAT.com, and NBCDFW.com.
23 North Texans arrested, charged in East Texas money laundering conspiracy
TEXAS, USA — Federal officials announced Friday that nearly two dozen people from the Dallas-Fort Worth area had been arrested and charged in connection with a money laundering conspiracy. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 23 people were alleged to have conspired to launder the proceeds of...
cbs7.com
Andrews Police Department locates missing person
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
Can kids ride in the bed of a truck in Texas?
Texas law puts restrictions on riding in the back of a pickup truck.
Monterey girls holds onto top spot in 5A
LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey High School closes out the regional season as the top-ranked team in Class 5A. The Lady Plainsmen retained the No. 1 spot in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches girls rankings released Monday. Monterey visits Lubbock High at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Here are the rest of the area team rankings: […]
